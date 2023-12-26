In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X4 and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X4 and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 Price starts at Rs 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i and Lexus RX Price starts at Rs 95.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Panasonic. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. RX gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less