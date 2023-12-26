Saved Articles

BMW X4 vs Lexus RX

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X4 and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X4
BMW X4
xDrive M40i
₹96.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I42.5L A25A-FXS
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm242 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
23
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,38,9231,09,93,381
Ex-Showroom Price
96,20,00095,80,000
RTO
10,16,00010,12,000
Insurance
4,02,4234,00,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,37,2692,36,290

