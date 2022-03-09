Best Lexus Cars

In India, there are 6 Lexus Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Lexus NX, Lexus LX, Lexus RX, Lexus ES 350h, Lexus ES. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 66.1 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Lexus Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Lexus NX ₹ 66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs
Lexus LX ₹ 2.82 - 3.12 Cr
Lexus RX ₹ 99.99 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr
Lexus ES 350h ₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
Lexus ES ₹ 89.99 Lakhs

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6 New Lexus Cars found

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Lexus NX Front Left Side
1/16

Lexus NX

₹66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs
Engine
2494 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Lexus LX Front Left Side
1/10

Lexus LX

5.0
1
₹2.82 - 3.12 Cr
Engine
3346 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Lexus RX Front Right Side
1/25

Lexus RX

5.0
1
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr
Engine
2487 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Lexus ES 350h Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED

Lexus ES 350h

₹66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Lexus ES Front Right View
1/7

Lexus ES

4.0
1
₹89.99 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
74.4 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
580 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Lexus LM Front Right Side
1/21

Lexus LM

₹2.1 - 2.62 Cr
Engine
2487 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

3 Upcoming Lexus Cars

Lexus LBX Front Left Side
1/17
UPCOMING

Lexus LBX

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹45 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
Check Details
Lexus UX 300e Front Right Side
1/7
UPCOMING

Lexus UX 300e

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹75 - 85 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
54.3 kWh
Speed
160 kmph
Range
400 km
Check Details
Lexus UX Front Right Side
1/19
UPCOMING

Lexus UX

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹40 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1987 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
Check Details

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