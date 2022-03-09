In India, there are 6 Lexus Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Lexus NX, Lexus LX, Lexus RX, Lexus ES 350h, Lexus ES. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 66.1 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Lexus Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Lexus NX
|₹ 66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs
|Lexus LX
|₹ 2.82 - 3.12 Cr
|Lexus RX
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr
|Lexus ES 350h
|₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
|Lexus ES
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs