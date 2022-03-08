



Toyota launched Project F1 (short for Flagship One) in response to chairman Eiji Toyoda's challenge to produce the world's best car. This project spanned several years and involved market research in Laguna Beach, California, where wealthy Americans' lifestyles were studied. In 1989 Project F1 was completed, resulting in the launch of Lexus, Toyota's new premium brand aimed at international markets, as well as a network of 81 new Lexus dealerships across the United States. The Lexus LS 400, featuring a 4.0L V8 gasoline engine and rear-wheel drive, made its premiere at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in 1989. In 2019 The 10 millionth Lexus model was sold.The majority of Lexus vehicles are made in Japan and the first Lexus outside of Japan, the Lexus RX 330, was constructed in 2003 at a factory in Ontario, Canada. Lexus models are now produced in a number of locales across Japan, Canada, and the United States. The ES 300h hybrid sedan, the RX Luxury hybrid sports utility vehicle (SUV), and the RX F Sport hybrid SUV were the first three models introduced by Toyota Motor Corp. in India in 2017.The Lexus NX is the smallest SUV in the Japanese automaker's SUV lineup and the brand's most recent offering in India. The NX will arrive in India as a CBU, which will make it more expensive than its direct competitors. Lexus Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Lexus Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Lexus NX ₹ 64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs Lexus LC 500h ₹ 2.1 - 2.16 Cr Lexus RX ₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Cr Lexus LS ₹ 1.91 - 2.22 Cr Lexus LX ₹ 2.33 - 2.35 Cr Lexus ES ₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs

Toyota chairman Eiji Toyoda decided in 1983 to build a premium vehicle, with speed, safety, comfort, elegance, dignity, and beauty. While Toyota is Lexus' parent corporation, the premium brand has its own headquarters in Nagoya, Japan, and began operating its own design, engineering, and manufacturing departments in the early 2000s.In 1983