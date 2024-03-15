Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore

Lexus India has launched the new LM 350h luxury MPV bringing the latest generation model to the country. The new Lexus LM 350h arrives in seven-seater and four-seater options, priced at ₹2 crore and 2.5 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Bookings for the new-gen LM 350h began in India last year and the luxurious offering arrives with an extremely comfortable cabin, nothing less than an aircraft’s first-class seat.

Bookings for the new-gen Lexus LM 350h began in India last year and the luxurious offering arrives with an extremely comfortable cabin, nothing less t

It’s noteworthy to mention that the Lexus LM 350h shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Vellfire that retails at ₹1.2 crore (ex-showroom). Both models are based on the GA-K modular platform but the Lexus looks a lot more exotic with its futuristic styling. The massive spindle grille takes centre stage, flanked by sharply styled LED headlamps and vertically stacked fog lamps. The rear sports a full-width LED taillight with a boxy design aimed to maximise cabin space.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Lexus LM 3456 cc 3456 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.20 Cr View Details Audi RS5 2894.0 cc 2894.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.04 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.02 Cr Compare UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe 2999 cc 2999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.10 Cr View Details Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 1991 cc 1991 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 98 Lakhs Compare Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : New-gen Lexus LM bookings cross triple digits ahead of launch

The Lexus LM 350h gets a 48-inch TV, 23 speakers, sensor-based climate control and an adaptive suspension

Speaking about the launch, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President - Lexus India, said, “The debut of the all-new Lexus LM in India marks a pivotal moment for us, as we embark on a journey into the realm of ultra-luxury mobility. Upon announcing the commencement of its bookings last year, the new Lexus LM had become an instant hit in the country reiterating our belief that India is home to ultra HNIs who yearn for heightened indulgence & experiences. The majestic LM, with its exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship is poised to redefine the ultra-luxury mobility experience, meeting the expectations of our esteemed guests in India. We thank our guests for their patience as well as their faith in the brand and are confident that we will be able to begin deliveries of the majestic new LM by mid of this year."

The LM name stands for ‘Luxury Mover’ and the four-seater configuration ensures the best is packed in the cabin. This includes a partition between the front and rear passengers. It also gets aircraft-style recliner seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, pillow-style headrests, a refrigerator and a 48-inch television. Other features include fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, and an umbrella holder.

The Lexus LM 350h is based on the GA-K modular platform shared with the Toyota Vellfire but gets futuristic styling, setting it apart

ower on the Lexus LM 350h comes from the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine that develops 246 bhp and 239 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eCVT automatic transmission. The engine works with a nickel-metal hydride battery for higher efficiency. Power goes to all four wheels via the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system.

The Lexus LM also gets an adaptive suspension for a pliant ride, while there’s a new sensor-based climate control that will adjust the temperature according to the passenger’s body. Furthermore, the MPV gets noise-reduction tyres, active noise control and a digital rearview mirror. On the safety front, the LM 350h gets the Lexus Safety System+ 3 ADAS suite bringing a host of active and passive safety features.

The Lexus LM 350h competes against a host of luxury SUVs at its price point

The Lexus LM 350h sits right on top of the MPV segment in India with its jaw-dropping price tag. The model does not have a direct rival at the moment, but it does compete with top-of-the-line luxury SUVs including the Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Bentley Bentayga and the like.

First Published Date: