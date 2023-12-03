Latest Update

The Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is a high-performance sedan that blends power and style, offering an exhilarating driving experience. Priced at 98.0 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it stands as a compelling choice for those seeking a balanced mix of performance and luxury. Price: The Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes with a price tag of 98.0 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom). Specs and Features: Engine: Powered by a 1991 cc engine with 4 cylinders, the AMG C 43 delivers a robust performance.

Mileage: With a mileage of 14.5 kmpl, it combines power and efficiency in a balanced manner.

Transmission: It features an automatic transmission for seamless gear shifts and ease of driving.

Power: With 402 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, it ensures spirited acceleration and dynamic performance.

Safety Features: Equipped with airbags, antilock braking system, parking sensors, and keyless entry, the AMG C 43 offers a secure and convenient driving experience.

Other Features: The sedan boasts features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, alloy wheels, and AWD (All-Wheel Drive) capability. This results in a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Rivals: Competing with models like the Audi RS5, Audi S5 Sportback, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, and Lexus LM, the AMG C 43 sets itself apart with its balanced approach to performance and luxury. It strikes a chord for those who desire a sedan that provides an adrenaline rush without compromising on comfort. In summary, the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is a well-rounded high-performance sedan that offers a combination of power, style, and safety. With a competitive price point and a reputation for quality, it is a solid choice for enthusiasts seeking an engaging driving experience.