Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is priced at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC.

What are the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 colour options?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes in five colour options: Spectral Blue, White, High Tech Silver, Polar White, Obsidian Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1991 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 rivals are Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi RS5, Audi S5 Sportback, Lexus ES.

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes with a mileage of 10 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 offers a 5 seater configuration.