Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is a 5 seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 98,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1991 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 mileage is 14.5 kmpl.
98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Key Specs
Engine1991 cc
Mileage14.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
About Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Latest Update

  • Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over ₹1 crore
  • Jawan actor Nayanthara gets a Mercedes-Maybach gifted by husband Vignesh as birthday gift

    • The Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is a high-performance sedan that blends power and style, offering an exhilarating driving experience. Priced at 98.0 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom), it stands as a compelling choice for those seeking a balanced mix of performance and luxury. Price: The Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes with a price tag of

    • Engine: Powered by a 1991 cc engine with 4 cylinders, the AMG C 43 delivers a robust performance.
    • Mileage: With a mileage of 14.5 kmpl, it combines power and efficiency in a balanced manner.
    • Transmission: It features an automatic transmission for seamless gear shifts and ease of driving.
    • Power: With 402 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, it ensures spirited acceleration and dynamic performance.
    • Safety Features: Equipped with airbags, antilock braking system, parking sensors, and keyless entry, the AMG C 43 offers a secure and convenient driving experience.
    • Other Features: The sedan boasts features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, alloy wheels, and AWD (All-Wheel Drive) capability. This results in a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
    Rivals: Competing with models like the Audi RS5, Audi S5 Sportback, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, and Lexus LM, the AMG C 43 sets itself apart with its balanced approach to performance and luxury. It strikes a chord for those who desire a sedan that provides an adrenaline rush without compromising on comfort. In summary, the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is a well-rounded high-performance sedan that offers a combination of power, style, and safety. With a competitive price point and a reputation for quality, it is a solid choice for enthusiasts seeking an engaging driving experience. ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Alternatives

    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    1.04 Cr Onwards
    AMG C 43 vs RS5
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

    1.02 Cr
    AMG C 43 vs AMG E53
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    80.49 - 81.29 Lakhs
    AMG C 43 vs S5 Sportback

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Variants & Price

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 price starts at ₹ 98 Lakhs .

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    4MATIC
    98 Lakhs*
    1991 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage14.5 kmpl
    Engine1991 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Max Speed250 Kmph
    View all AMG C 43 specs and features

    Mercedes-Benz News

    Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d
    Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore
    3 Dec 2023
    Actor Nayanthara received a Mercedes-Maybach on her 39th birthday from her husband and director Vignesh Shivan. The car is priced over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore
    Jawan actor Nayanthara gets a Mercedes-Maybach gifted by husband Vignesh as birthday gift
    30 Nov 2023
    MS Dhoni recently brought home the Mercedes-AMG G63 with the Trail Package adding more off-road capability and protection to the SUV
    Cricketer MS Dhoni brings home the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV worth 3.3 crore
    29 Nov 2023
    Luxury car brands Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW have recorded impressive sales numbers in the 2023 festive season.
    Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW dispatch record number of cars in festive season 2023
    20 Nov 2023
    Badminton player Saina Nehwal recently took the delivery of her new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.61 crore (ex-showroom)
    Badminton player Saina Nehwal brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV. Check out the price
    18 Nov 2023
    Mercedes-Benz Videos

    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
    9 May 2022
    Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    <p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
    2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
    23 Jan 2015
    <p>It may not have the iconic gullwing doors or the raw power of its predecessor, but the AMG GT feels more refined and better engineered than the SLS.</p>
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S First Drive Video Review
    9 Jan 2015
