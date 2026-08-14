Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Key Specs
- Engine1991 cc
- Mileage10 kmpl
- Power402 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space455 litres
- Max Torque500 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1840 kg
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is priced at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC.
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes in five colour options: Spectral Blue, White, High Tech Silver, Polar White, Obsidian Black.
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1991 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 rivals are Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi RS5, Audi S5 Sportback, Lexus ES.
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes with a mileage of 10 kmpl (Company claimed).
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 offers a 5 seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
|Rs. 99.4 LakhsOnwards
|-
|402 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|-
|455 litres
|4791 mm
|1824 mm
|1437 mm
|5.9 metres
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|Rs. 80 LakhsOnwards
|375 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|-
|-
|-
|5092 mm
|-
|1493 mm
|-
|AMG C 43VSE-Class
|Audi RS5
|Rs. 1.07 CrOnwards
|444 bhp
|600 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|465
|4783
|1866
|1409
|-
|AMG C 43VSRS5
|Audi S5 Sportback
|Rs. 80.49 LakhsOnwards
|349 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|117
|465
|4765
|1845
|1390
|5.8
|AMG C 43VSS5 Sportback
|Lexus ES
|Rs. 89.99 LakhsOnwards
|338 bhp
|438 Nm
|-
|10
|122 mm
|-
|5145 mm
|1920 mm
|1575 mm
|-
|AMG C 43VSES
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|402 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|500 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1991 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|250 Kmph
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43's petrol variant is 10 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
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