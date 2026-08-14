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MERCEDES-BENZ AMG C 43

₹99.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price:

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is priced at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

The Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is available in 1 variant - 4MATIC.

What are the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 colour options?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes in five colour options: Spectral Blue, White, High Tech Silver, Polar White, Obsidian Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1991 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 rivals are Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi RS5, Audi S5 Sportback, Lexus ES.

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comes with a mileage of 10 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 offers a 5 seater configuration.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1991 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    402 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    455 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1840 kg
View All AMG C 43 SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Videos

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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Variants

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 price starts at ₹ 99.4 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
AMG C 43 4MATIC
₹99.4 Lakhs*
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Latest Updates

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Mercedes-Benz India achieved record sales in H1 2026, with strong luxury and electric vehicle demand driving growth.Read Full Story
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Various SUVs in India feature different engine options, torque, and pricing, including Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai, Citroen, and Honda.Read Full Story
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The article reviews various affordable cars, highlighting features, seating capacity, and pricing, focusing on comfort and fuel efficiency.Read Full Story

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 image
Rs. 99.4 LakhsOnwards-402 bhp500 NmAutomatic7-455 litres4791 mm1824 mm1437 mm5.9 metres
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz E-Class imageRs. 80 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
375 bhp500 NmAutomatic---5092 mm-1493 mm-AMG C 43VSE-Class
Audi RS5Audi RS5 imageRs. 1.07 CrOnwards
51
444 bhp600 NmAutomatic6-465478318661409-AMG C 43VSRS5
Audi S5 SportbackAudi S5 Sportback imageRs. 80.49 LakhsOnwards
4.5110
349 bhp500 NmAutomatic101174654765184513905.8AMG C 43VSS5 Sportback
Lexus ESLexus ES imageRs. 89.99 LakhsOnwards
4.81
338 bhp438 Nm-10122 mm-5145 mm1920 mm1575 mm-AMG C 43VSES

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Images

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Image 1
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Image 2
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Image 3
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Image 4
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Image 5
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Image 6

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Colours

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Spectral Blue
White
High Tech Silver
Polar White
Obsidian Black
Spectral blue

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

80 - 93.5 Lakhs
AMG C 43vsE-Class
Audi RS5

Audi RS5

1.07 Cr
AMG C 43vsRS5
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
AMG C 43vsS5 Sportback
Lexus ES

Lexus ES

89.99 Lakhs
AMG C 43vsES

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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Specifications and Features

Max Power402 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage10 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1991 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed250 Kmph
View all AMG C 43 specs and features

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Mileage

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43's petrol variant is 10 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
4MATIC
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10 kmpl

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