In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs 98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC Plus. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 14.5 kmpl mileage. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.76 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less