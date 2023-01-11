



Performance



Electric cars are basically driven by an electric motor powered by a battery. Since electric motors are high revving as they are, electric cars usually have only one gear to move forward. The powertrain on electric cars are known to be highly efficient as they can provide instant torque at lower RPMs. This allows electric cars to get better acceleration without loss of power.



Electric Car Manufacturers



Most car manufacturers have already tested their fully electric offering even if they haven't released it to the market. Big foreign brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Ford, MG, Volvo, Tesla, Nissan, Chevrolet, Dodge, General Motors, BYD and Volkswagen among others have already released electric cars. Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra Electric and MG are few companies that are building electric cars in India. more futuristic. At present, electric cars are available in a variety of car body types like sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs and crossovers among others. Electric Cars Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price MG Hector ₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs Volvo XC90 ₹ 88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs Tata Tiago EV ₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakh Kia EV6 ₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs BMW X7 ₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Cr

Electric cars are the newest offering to the automobile world. They are driven by electric motors instead of internal-combustion engines and have abundant technology in them.Although most of the electric cars available currently are modelled after their fuel driven counterparts, the upcoming electric cars will look