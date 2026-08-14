PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/24

CITROEN eC3 [Old Generation]

₹12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
100
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    107 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    320 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    10.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    29.2 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    315 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    56 bhp, 143 Nm
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    41.92 kW
View All eC3 [Old Generation] SpecsView specs icon

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Videos

  • Full Videos

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Variants

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] price starts at ₹ 12.76 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.56 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] comes in 5 variants. Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]'s top variant is Shine Vibe Pack Dual Tone.
5 Variants Available
eC3 [Old Generation] Feel
₹12.76 Lakhs*
29.2 kWh
107 kmph
320 km
eC3 [Old Generation] Shine
₹13.26 Lakhs*
29.2 kWh
107 kmph
320 km
eC3 [Old Generation] Shine Dual Tone
₹13.41 Lakhs*
29.2 kWh
107 kmph
320 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Latest Updates

Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
Cars lose value over time; understanding depreciation helps owners make informed decisions and minimize financial loss.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
India expands its EV infrastructure with over 52,700 charging stations, supported by major government investments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
Citroen teases the upcoming eC3X electric hatchback with refreshed styling, upgraded features, and an imminent launch in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
Citroen teases the refreshed eC3X electric hatchback, featuring design upgrades and enhanced features, maintaining its current powertrain.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Apr 2026
Electric vehicle manufacturers urge Karnataka to reconsider a proposed tax, fearing it could hinder EV adoption and investments.Read Full Story

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with eC3 [Old Generation].
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
MG Comet EV
VS
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]Select model
MG Comet EVSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Configuration Selector Knob
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] image
Rs. 12.76 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
2-315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metres-320 km10 Hours 30 Minutes41.92 kW56 bhp, 143 Nm
MG Comet EVMG Comet EV imageRs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
4.72
2--2974 mm1505 mm1640 mm4.2 metres19.97 seconds230 km7 hours-41 bhp, 110 NmeC3 [Old Generation]VSComet EV
Tata Tiago EVTata Tiago EV imageRs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards-6165 mm447 L3825 mm1684 mm1562 mm5.1 metres-215 km---eC3 [Old Generation]VSTiago EV

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
Hyundai i20 N Line
VS
Selected Electric Car
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]Select model
Select Petrol/Diesel Car
Hyundai i20 N LineSelect model
 km
100 km7000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Images

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Image 1
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Image 2
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Image 3
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Image 4
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Image 5
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Image 6

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Colours

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Polar White With Cosmo Blue
Platinum Grey
Steel Grey With Cosmo Blue
Polar White With Platinum Grey
Steel Grey
Polar White
Steel Grey With Polar White
Platinum Grey With Polar White
Steel Grey With Platinum Grey
Polar white with cosmo blue

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Alternatives

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

7.5 - 10 Lakhs
eC3 [Old Generation]vsComet EV
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

6.99 - 9.99 Lakhs
eC3 [Old Generation]vsTiago EV

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Safety Ratings

The Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] has been awarded 0 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 1 star in child occupancy.

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.1Features
4.2Safety
4.8Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
Write a Review

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users highly value the Citroen eC3 for its exceptional comfort, spacious interior, impressive city range, and modern features, but some continue to express concerns about safety and charging speed.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconBest in class comfort
  • check circle iconSpacious interior and boot
  • check circle iconGood city driving range
  • check circle iconStylish design with customization
  • check circle iconModern infotainment system

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited safety features
  • warning iconSlow home charging
  • warning iconBasic interior materials
  • warning iconLack of advanced tech features
  • warning iconInconsistent highway performance
Elegant Electric
Best in class comfort. The screen is huge and beautiful. Range is sufficient. A very premium feeling for a small car.
By: Satnam (Apr 20, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Graceful and Silent
A very smooth experience. No noise at all. The ride is very soft and the space is ample. Best for daily city chores.
By: Param (Apr 20, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect for City
Very easy to drive in narrow lanes. The screen is great. Ride comfort is unbeatable. Best budget electric car.
By: Gurpreet (Apr 20, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best Ride Quality
It feels like a much bigger car on bumps. Very soft and plush. The screen is a big plus. Silent and peppy motor.
By: Neeraj (Apr 20, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Fun to Drive
Instant torque makes it fun in city. The design is very funky. Suspension is just amazing. Everyone should consider this EV.
By: Baldev (Apr 20, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.
5 EVs I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving
14 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Specifications and Features

Max Power41.92 kW
Body TypeHatchback
Battery Capacity29.2 kWh
AirbagsYes
Max Torque143 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance56 bhp 143 Nm
Range320 km
Charging Time10 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed107 kmph
View all eC3 [Old Generation] specs and features

Popular Citroen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Citroen Cars

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsCitroen CarsCitroen eC3 [Old Generation]