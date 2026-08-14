Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Key Specs
- Speed107 kmph
- Range320 km
- Charging10.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity29.2 kWh
- Boot Space315 litres
- Max Motor Performance56 bhp, 143 Nm
- Motor Power41.92 kW
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
|Rs. 12.76 LakhsOnwards
|2
|-
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|-
|320 km
|10 Hours 30 Minutes
|41.92 kW
|56 bhp, 143 Nm
|MG Comet EV
|Rs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
|2
|-
|-
|2974 mm
|1505 mm
|1640 mm
|4.2 metres
|19.97 seconds
|230 km
|7 hours
|-
|41 bhp, 110 Nm
|eC3 [Old Generation]VSComet EV
|Tata Tiago EV
|Rs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6
|165 mm
|447 L
|3825 mm
|1684 mm
|1562 mm
|5.1 metres
|-
|215 km
|-
|-
|-
|eC3 [Old Generation]VSTiago EV
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] is available in the 9 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users highly value the Citroen eC3 for its exceptional comfort, spacious interior, impressive city range, and modern features, but some continue to express concerns about safety and charging speed.
|Max Power
|41.92 kW
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 kWh
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|143 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Max Motor Performance
|56 bhp 143 Nm
|Range
|320 km
|Charging Time
|10 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|107 kmph
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