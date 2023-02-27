Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|29.2 Kwh
|Range
|320 Km
|Charging Time
|10 Hrs
eC3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of eC3 Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.11 Lakhs. It offers many
eC3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of eC3 Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.11 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price