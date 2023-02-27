eC3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of eC3 Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.11 Lakhs. It offers many eC3 is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of eC3 Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.11 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Transmission: Automatic - Not Applicable Gears BootSpace: 315 litres ...Read MoreRead Less