



Post-World War 1 in 1919, the company launched Type A. The car was exhibited at the Champs-Elysees in Paris. The company also holds a Guinness World Record for using the Eiffel Tower as the world’s largest advertising billboard. The tower served as the advertising sign for the company between 1925 and 1934.



In 1925, Citroen became the first car to be driven across Australia. The particular car, a 1923 Citroen 5CV Type C Torpedo, is displayed in the National Museum of Australia.



The company was also a pioneer in developing high-pressure hydraulic systems that would go on to play a crucial role in several of the models like DS, SM, GS, CX, BX, XM, C5 and C6. The company also made the self-leveling suspension that helps the car in maintaining a constant ride height above the road.



The company entered the Indian market in 2021 with the launch of C5 Aircross SUV. Stellantis of France started a joint-venture with CK Birla Group for the manufacturing. The cars are manufactured at CK Birla Group's facilities in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

Citroen is a French automobile brand, owned by Stellantis. It was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Poissy, France. The company was founded by Andre Citroen. The firm is widely known for developing the world's first car with front-wheel drive and four-wheel independent suspension, Traction Avant.In Traction Avant, the