Best Citroen Cars

In India, there are 7 Citroen Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Citroen C3, Citroen eC3 [Old Generation], Citroen C5 Aircross, Citroen C3X, Citroen eC3X. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Citroen Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Citroen C3 ₹ 4.95 - 7.73 Lakhs
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] ₹ 12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
Citroen C5 Aircross ₹ 37.32 Lakhs
Citroen C3X ₹ 7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
Citroen eC3X ₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs

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7 New Citroen Cars found

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Citroen C3 Front Left Side
1/18

Citroen C3

3.0
1
₹4.95 - 7.73 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] Front Left Side
1/24

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

4.0
100
₹12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh
Speed
107 kmph
Range
320 km
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Citroen C5 Aircross Front Left Side
1/9

Citroen C5 Aircross

3.9
202
₹37.32 Lakhs
Engine
1997 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Citroen C3X Front Left Side
1/17

Citroen C3X

3.8
73
₹7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
Engine
1999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Citroen eC3X Front Right View
1/7

Citroen eC3X

3.8
100
₹11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh
Speed
107 kmph
Range
320 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Citroen Basalt X Front Right Side

Citroen Basalt X

₹8.55 - 14.11 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
12 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Citroen Aircross X Front Right Side
1/8

Citroen Aircross X

3.9
161
₹8.89 - 14.57 Lakhs
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
11 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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