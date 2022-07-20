In India, there are 7 Citroen Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Citroen C3, Citroen eC3 [Old Generation], Citroen C5 Aircross, Citroen C3X, Citroen eC3X. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 4.95 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Citroen Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Citroen C3
|₹ 4.95 - 7.73 Lakhs
|Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
|₹ 12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
|Citroen C5 Aircross
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|Citroen C3X
|₹ 7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
|Citroen eC3X
|₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs