Best Citroen Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Citroen C3 ₹ 4.95 - 7.73 Lakhs Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] ₹ 12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs Citroen C5 Aircross ₹ 37.32 Lakhs Citroen C3X ₹ 7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs Citroen eC3X ₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs

In India, there are 7 Citroen Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Citroen C3, Citroen eC3 [Old Generation], Citroen C5 Aircross, Citroen C3X, Citroen eC3X. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.