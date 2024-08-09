Introduction

With the launch of the Citroen Basalt, the Stellantis-owned brand opens the Indian automobile market’s doors to the coupe-SUV segment. While this class of SUVs already existed in the global market, it did so exclusively for the luxury brands. The Basalt will be the country’s first mass market ICE coupe-SUV, and upon its release, it is set to rival the upcoming ICE-powered Tata Curvv. It is the third entry from the company’s C-Cubed program, which is aimed at India and South America, and it shares its underpinnings with those of the C3 and C3 Aircross.

Citroen Basalt Price:

When was Citroen Basalt launched?

The Citroen Basalt was launched on August 9, 2024. The coupe-SUV was first unveiled as a concept earlier this year in March as the Citroen Basalt Vision.

How many variants of the Citroen Basalt are available?

What features are available in the Citroen Basalt?

The Citroen Basalt comes with a multi-function steering wheel and a seven-inch fully-digital instrument cluster. The layered dashboard receives the 10.25-inch floating instrument display that has been carried over from the C3 Aircross, and this allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin receives a new HVAC control panel over the Aircross and gets automatic climate control with rear AC vents. The second row of the coupe-SUV further receives adjustable thigh support, a segment-first feature.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Citroen Basalt?

The Citroen Basalt is available with two different petrol powertrain options, with one being naturally aspirated and the other being turbocharged. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit makes 82 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque. This unit is mated exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is available with the choice between two different gearbox units – a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. This unit makes 110 bhp of power alongside 190 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox or 210 Nm of torque with the automatic variant.

What is the Citroen Basalt mileage?

Citroen claims that the naturally aspirated variant will make 18 kmpl. The company further claims that the turbocharged variant makes 19.5 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.7 kmpl with the automatic. The Basalt is slated to receive a

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Citroen Basalt?

The Citroen Basalt is expected to get a ground clearance of 180 mm and the company claims that the available boot space will amount to 470 litres.

What is the seating capacity of Citroen Basalt?

The Citroen Basalt is a five-seater coupe-SUV.

What is the safety rating of Citroen Basalt?

While the Citroen Basalt has not yet been graded by any NCAP authority, it is expected to receive six airbags as standard, ESC, a rear parking camera with parking sensors, hill hold assist, and TPMs.

What cars does the Citroen Basalt rival in its segment?

The Citroen Basalt is the first ICE-powered coupe-SUV in the mass market. While its only direct competitor is the Tata Curvv, it will also be pitted against mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.