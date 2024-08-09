HT Auto
search icon
Citroen Basalt

CITROEN Basalt

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 9 Aug 2024
4.0
3 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
Citroen Basalt Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18-19.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Basalt specs and features

About Citroen Basalt

Latest Update

  • Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV costs how much
  • Citroen Basalt out for deliveries: Five factors to note before you get yours

    • Introduction

    With the launch of the Citroen Basalt, the Stellantis-owned brand opens the Indian automobile market’s doors to the coupe-SUV segment. While this class of SUVs already existed in the global market, it did so exclusively for the luxury brands. The Basalt will be the country’s first mass market ICE coupe-SUV, and upon its release, it is set to rival the upcoming ICE-powered Tata Curvv. It is the third entry from the company’s C-Cubed program, which is aimed at India and South America, and it shares its underpinnings with those of the C3 and C3 Aircross.

    Citroen Basalt Price:

    When was Citroen Basalt launched?

    The Citroen Basalt was launched on August 9, 2024. The coupe-SUV was first unveiled as a concept earlier this year in March as the Citroen Basalt Vision. 

    How many variants of the Citroen Basalt are available?

    What features are available in the Citroen Basalt?

    The Citroen Basalt comes with a multi-function steering wheel and a seven-inch fully-digital instrument cluster. The layered dashboard receives the 10.25-inch floating instrument display that has been carried over from the C3 Aircross, and this allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin receives a new HVAC control panel over the Aircross and gets automatic climate control with rear AC vents. The second row of the coupe-SUV further receives adjustable thigh support, a segment-first feature. 

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Citroen Basalt?

    The Citroen Basalt is available with two different petrol powertrain options, with one being naturally aspirated and the other being turbocharged. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit makes 82 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque. This unit is mated exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is available with the choice between two different gearbox units – a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. This unit makes 110 bhp of power alongside 190 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox or 210 Nm of torque with the automatic variant.

    What is the Citroen Basalt mileage?

    Citroen claims that the naturally aspirated variant will make 18 kmpl. The company further claims that the turbocharged variant makes 19.5 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.7 kmpl with the automatic. The Basalt is slated to receive a

    What is the ground clearance and boot space of Citroen Basalt?

    The Citroen Basalt is expected to get a ground clearance of 180 mm and the company claims that the available boot space will amount to 470 litres.

    What is the seating capacity of Citroen Basalt?

    The Citroen Basalt is a five-seater coupe-SUV.

    What is the safety rating of Citroen Basalt?

    While the Citroen Basalt has not yet been graded by any NCAP authority, it is expected to receive six airbags as standard, ESC, a rear parking camera with parking sensors, hill hold assist, and TPMs.

    What cars does the Citroen Basalt rival in its segment?

    The Citroen Basalt is the first ICE-powered coupe-SUV in the mass market. While its only direct competitor is the Tata Curvv, it will also be pitted against mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

    Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

    Citroen Basalt Alternatives

    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BasaltvsCurvv
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BasaltvsNexon
    UPCOMING
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    14 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BasaltvsXUV 3XO
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BasaltvsSonet
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BasaltvsBolero
    Citroen Basalt Variants

    Citroen Basalt price starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen Basalt comes in 8 variants. Citroen Basalt's top variant is Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone.

    Filter variants by:
    Icon check
    All
    Petrol
    Manual
    Automatic
    8 Variants Available
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: TFT
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹11.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.28 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.79 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.62 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.83 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric + Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Citroen Basalt Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage19.5 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Basalt specs and features

    Citroen Basalt comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Citroen Basalt
    		Tata CurvvTata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XOKia SonetMahindra BoleroHyundai VenueMaruti Suzuki JimnyMG AstorMahindra Bolero Neo
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
    ₹9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    ₹8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
    ₹7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
    ₹9.79 - 10.91 Lakhs
    ₹7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
    ₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    ₹9.98 - 17.9 Lakhs
    ₹9.95 - 12.15 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    4 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    3.5 out of 5
    Engine
    1199 cc
    1199-1497 cc
    1199-1497 cc
    1197-1497 cc
    998-1493 cc
    1493 cc
    998-1493 cc
    1462 cc
    1349-1498 cc
    1493 cc
    Mileage
    18-19.5 kmpl
    -
    17-24.1 kmpl
    18.1-21.2 kmpl
    18.2 kmpl
    16 kmpl
    17.5-23.4 kmpl
    16.4-16.9 kmpl
    14.3-15.4 kmpl
    17.2 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual.Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual

    Citroen Basalt Mileage

    Citroen Basalt in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen Basalt's petrol variant is 18 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen Basalt You 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    You 1.2 Petrol MT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    18 kmpl

    Popular Citroen Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Citroen Cars

    Citroen Basalt User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    3
    5 ratingrating star
    0
    Write a Review
    Perfect family car
    The Citroen Basalt is a standout in the compact SUV segment. Its sleek design, coupled with a comfortable and spacious interior, makes it a compelling choice. The ride is smooth, and the handling is responsive. While the engine might not be the most powerful, it's sufficient for daily commutes and highway cruising. The Basalt's unique blend of style, comfort, and practicality makes it a worthy contender in its class.
    By: Shankar (Aug 19, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Perfect SUV coupe for Off drivers
    Citroen Basalt is boss Car, they have came a long way with this concept. Basalt having great features design and have great shape
    By: Amit Sharma (Aug 10, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Value for money.
    It's a good car with the budget if you compared to the other company's car basalts is good option.....
    By: Venkatesh (Aug 1, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Citroen Basalt Expert Review
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4 out of 5
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4
    Performance
    4
    Safety
    4
    Design
    3.5
    Feature
    3.5
    Comfort
    Pros
    Coupe profile looks nicely differentTurbo engine is punchyRelatively spacious cabin
    Cons
    Lacks NVH refinementSeveral popular features still missing

    Citroen Basalt SUV is looking at creating inroads into the Indian mid-size SUV space and for a company that is only three years old in the country, may be the most significant offering yet. While Citroen India has dabbled across price brackets - from the C5 Aircross premium SUV the C3 hatchback and more, the French manufacturer has been unable to find a foothold here. Understanding of price dynamics has been a weakness. Bare-ish feature list has been another. But with the Basalt SUV, the company is looking at addressing all its weak points and powering ahead. Does it have the potential to be a hit?

    Here is the first-drive review of the 2024 Citroen Basalt SUV:

    Citroen Basalt: Exteriors

    expand

    The Basalt is the smartest-looking SUV from Citroen in India. In fact, smartest looking any body type offered by the French here. While it does share underpinnings with the C3 Aircross and this means that there are several elements borrowed from the model, the coupe profile itself adds a whole lot of flair to how this SUV looks.

    The Citroen Basalt has a rather aggressive face and while the bonnet and the double Chevron logo layout has been carried forward from the C3 Aircross, the chunky bumper adds a lot of character to how the SUV appears from the front. Add to it that Basalt gets sleek set of LED DRLs as well as LED projector headlights and it makes for a right swipe on the Tinder for cars. The grille layout is once again familiar for someone closely stalking Citroen cars but on this model in particular, the finish is gloss black shade works well. The fog lights, however, are halogen bulbs and look out of place when the entire lighting system is turned on.

    Basalt is the first Citroen model in India to get projector LED headlights. Even the flagship C5 Aircross, priced at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37 lakh, does not come with such lights.
    Basalt is the first Citroen model in India to get projector LED headlights. Even the flagship C5 Aircross, priced at over 37 lakh, does not come with such lights.

    The rear of Citroen Basalt has been kept deliberately simple and it too goes well with the swooping roofline. The boot lip protrusion, in fact, is the only dash of extravagance here. The Citroen and Basalt lettering find prominent places here and so does the Citroen logo. The rear bumper, much like the front, is chunky and adds to the muscular appeal from the back. The 3D treatment on the taillights look good too but cost cutting becomes evident again because of the halogen lights.

    Citroen Basalt comes in five single and two dual-tone colour options - Red with Black roof, and White with Black roof.
    Citroen Basalt comes in five single and two dual-tone colour options - Red with Black roof, and White with Black roof.

    But the best angle to admire the Basalt has to be from the side. That sweptback roofline, those squared-off wheel arches, the alloy design and the large windows all come together to paint a confident canvas. But could the 16-inch wheels have been larger still for a more profound visual presence? Likely so.

    The Basalt has a decent ground clearance of 180 mm and an impressive wheelbase of 2,651 mm.
    The Basalt has a decent ground clearance of 180 mm and an impressive wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

    Citroen Basalt: Interiors

    expand

    The Citroen Basalt cabin greets occupants with a light-coloured theme on all seats with a dashboard that is in a contrasting dark shade. While it may be difficult to maintain - and we found it just how much because of the incessant Goa rains where we were at, it does lend a bit of a premium appeal to the interiors. But on the flipside, hard plastics are used almost everywhere inside.

    A look at the dashboard layout inside the Citroen Basalt.
    A look at the dashboard layout inside the Citroen Basalt.

    The cabin of the Basalt is fairly spacious with generous space for two passengers at the back. Despite the tapering roofline, even tall passengers won't have to cower and leg space and kneeroom are fairly good. A unique highlight here is a fold-up function on either end of the rear seats which lift up the thigh angle for additional comfort.

    The contoured headrests for the backseat passengers is a nice touch in the cabin of the Citroen Basalt. But the passenger in the middle gets the step-child-like treatment. And in more ways than one.
    The contoured headrests for the backseat passengers is a nice touch in the cabin of the Citroen Basalt. But the passenger in the middle gets the step-child-like treatment. And in more ways than one.

    There are also two plush - and contoured - headrests which elevate the experience inside and a foldout armrest with cupholders. In fact, if not for the center console jutting back significantly into the floorspace in the middle, the rear section of the Basalt would have scored full marks. But the passenger in the middle will have to make significant adjustments for a comfortable position and still not be nearly as comfortable as the fellow occupants on either side.

    Rear AC vents and charging points are standard fare in modern-day SUVs. But in the Basalt, the center console eats into floor space for rear-seat passengers.
    Rear AC vents and charging points are standard fare in modern-day SUVs. But in the Basalt, the center console eats into floor space for rear-seat passengers.

    On the feature front, the Basalt is a definite step up from all Citroen models launched in the past even if it isn't pampering owners. A 10.25-inch infotainment screen is bright enough under direct sunlight and is simple enough to use while supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    The 10.25-inch infotainment screen inside Citroen Basalt is fairly easy to use and instantly responsive to touch too.
    The 10.25-inch infotainment screen inside Citroen Basalt is fairly easy to use and instantly responsive to touch too.

    The seven-inch all-digital driver display, in comparison, appears toy-like and has been carried forward from existing Citroen models.

    Potential customers are more than likely to be put off by the size and interface of the driver display inside the Basalt. Even entry-level sub-compact SUVs have made more effort to impress the owner of the vehicle who is more than likely to be the driver too, with displays behind the steering wheel.
    Potential customers are more than likely to be put off by the size and interface of the driver display inside the Basalt. Even entry-level sub-compact SUVs have made more effort to impress the owner of the vehicle who is more than likely to be the driver too, with displays behind the steering wheel.

    There is also automatic climate control with toggle switches located on the central panel. And there is a wireless charging pad and an additional storage space for a second phone. The center console is fairly well appointed with cupholders and there are additional storage spaces under the adjustable armrests and on all four doors. Speaking of space, there is a generously big cargo area - at 470 litres - which is bigger than what the likes of Hyundai Creta or Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offer. But surprisingly, there is no 60:40 rear-seat folding option and no switch for powered tailgate operation. In fact, even the grab handle to shut the boot is located on the inside section which makes a simple task needlessly arduous.

    The cargo area inside the Basalt is fairly large at 470 litres. But the loading mouth is narrow and the handle to shut the door is located on the inside rather than below.
    The cargo area inside the Basalt is fairly large at 470 litres. But the loading mouth is narrow and the handle to shut the door is located on the inside rather than below.

    Among some notable features that are missing are sunroofs, air-purification system, ventilated seats, powered front seats and cooled glovebox. We are only highlighting these because rivals that Basalt wants to assault offers these, and more.

    Citroen Basalt: Safety Highlights

    expand

    The Citroen Basalt comes fairly well equipped with safety features and the list includes six airbags as standard, ESP, Hill-Hold, Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, rear-view camera and rear-view sensors. Expecting ADAS or assisted driving in any form at the price point at which Basalt competes in would be asking for a bit much and therefore gets omitted on expected lines.

    Citroen Basalt: Drive

    expand
    The turbo petrol engine on the Basalt offers approximately 108 bhp and 205 Nm of torque.
    The turbo petrol engine on the Basalt offers approximately 108 bhp and 205 Nm of torque.

    Now the Citroen Basalt comes with two engine options and a choice between two manual sticks and an automatic gearbox. The most affordable of these is the Basalt with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor that is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. But our test unit boasted of the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor which, while also paired with a six-speed manual, was mated to the auto transmission unit.

    The good news is that this turbo motor remains as eager and as enthusiastic as ever and the auto transmission units is a workaholic that is committed to slotting the right numbers through the entire course of aggressive throttle inputs. The response to the pedal pushes is impressive and the Basalt does a fairly good job of gaining momentum without much lag or any of the infamous rubber-band effect.

    Citroen Basalt has a planted drive characteristic even when being pushed forward by an enthusiastic driver.
    Citroen Basalt has a planted drive characteristic even when being pushed forward by an enthusiastic driver.

    And even when calming down things, this Citroen SUV does remarkably well in ambling along narrow Goa roads, the steering decently weighted to still allow for a comfortable drive. The ride quality for passengers is good with the well-cushioned seats and a balanced suspension combining to enhance the experience of being inside the Basalt.

    But where the Basalt loses out significantly is in the amount of outside ambient noise and engine flutter that manages to pour into the cabin. And yes, there is a lot of it when the SUV is being hurled forward. Better control over NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels could have gone a long way in upping Basalt's credentials.

    Citroen Basalt: Verdict

    expand

     

    The Citroen Basalt is a very promising offering from the French manufacturer and has all the potential to be its best-seller in the country. It looks smart, drives well and is quite well-equipped in terms of safety and convenience features. While deliberately ditching elements that would have added to the cost, Citroen has made a confident move through Basalt, a sign that it may have finally grasped what it takes to compete strong in the Indian car market.

     

    READ MORE

    Citroen Basalt News

    Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt come democratising the coupe SUV bodystyle for the mass-market buyers, as this design was so far restricted in the luxury car segment.
    Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Which coupe SUV costs how much
    2 Sept 2024
    The Citroen Basalt will rival the Tata Curvv, posiitoned as one of the first coupe SUVs in the Indian mass market segment. The SUV is based on the C3 Aircross platform and packs more premium features.
    Citroen Basalt out for deliveries: Five factors to note before you get yours
    1 Sept 2024
    The first Citroen Basalt coupe SUV was handed over to the customer in Delhi
    Citroen Basalt coupe SUV deliveries begin across India
    30 Aug 2024
    Citroen Basalt is expected to see a tough challenge soon from the Tata Curvv, which will be launched on September 2.
    Citroen Basalt vs Tata Curvv: Whose side should you take in coupe SUVs' battle
    21 Aug 2024
    Citroen Basalt coupe SUV created a new niche in the mass-market segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
    Citroen Basalt coupe SUV in mind? All variants explained with key features
    20 Aug 2024
    View all
     Citroen Basalt News

    Citroen Basalt related Videos

    Citroen Basalt will rival the likes of Tata Curvv as one of India's first coupe SUV in the mass market segment. The SUV comes based on the C3 Aircross from the French carmaker, but packs in a lot more features to enhance its premium appeal.
    Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance in India?
    9 Aug 2024
    Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
    Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
    6 Aug 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Citroen Basalt FAQs

    The Citroen Basalt offers a competitive mileage of 19.5 kmpl.
    The top variant of Citroen Basalt is the Max 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Dual Tone providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Citroen Basalt is a 5 Seater SUV.
    The Citroen Basalt comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 19.5 kmpl.
    The Citroen Basalt comes with 1199 engine. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 8 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maserati GranTurismo

    Maserati GranTurismo

    2.72 - 2.9 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Audi Q8

    Audi Q8

    1.17 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Citroen Basalt

    Citroen Basalt

    7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.37 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

    3.5 - 4 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    17 - 22 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Volvo EX90

    Volvo EX90

    1.5 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Ekuv100

    Mahindra Ekuv100

    8.25 - 10 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.07 - 2.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8 Price in Delhi
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.18 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    10 - 14 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra S204

    Mahindra S204

    12 Lakhs Onwards
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars