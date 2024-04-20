Citroen C3 Aircross revealed for Europe. What's different from the Indian model?

Citroen has revealed the new C3 Aircross for Europe that will be sold in ICE and EV powertrain options. The new Citroen C3 Aircross for Europe is based on the C3 hatchback, much like the models sold in India, but both models get a distinctively different design language when compared to the model sold here.

Visually, the Euro-spec Citroen C3 gets a more modern face with the new brand logo, signature LED DRL design, and a revised bumper. The SUV looks more butch and slim headlamps. The profile looks identical on both models sporting similar lines, while the alloy wheels are different when compared to the Indian version. The rear looks identical to the similar taillights, but the bumper has been tweaked over the India-spec model.

The 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross embodies similar lines on the side barring the new alloy wheels for Europe

The new Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the Stellantis Smart Car Platform shared with the C3 and also underpins the Vauxhall Frontera. The cabin is yet to be revealed but it’s expected to carry over the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, wireless charging, reverse camera with parking sensors, and more as standard kit. The Euro-spec C3 Aircross will be available in a seven-seater configuration as well.

More details on the engine and features should be available in a few weeks for the European-spec Citroen C3 Aircross. In India, the compact SUV is offered with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 108 bhp and 215 Nm as the only powertrain option, paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic. The European version will get an electric derivative called the ‘eC3 Aircross.’

The 2024 Citroen C3 Aircross will get a ICE and electric powertrain options when it goes on sale in Europe

Meanwhile, Citroen India is gearing up to introduce the Basalt Vision-based coupe SUV later this year. The new offering will share its underpinnings with the India-spec C3 Aircross and will get a more stylish design language. Moreover, the company is expected to introduce an updated version of the C3 hatchback later this year as well.

