Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 03 May 2024, 10:29 AM
2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.

Force Motors has launched the 2024 Gurkha SUV in India on Thursday (May 2) at a starting price of 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Gurkha SUV has been introduced with several changes, including a new five-door version besides an updated three-door variant. While the new five-door variant comes with three rows, the three-door version is more targeted towards other lifestyle SUVs like the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Here is a quick comparison between three rugged off-road SUVs in terms of price, features, engine and performance.

Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Specifications

At first glance, the new Force Gurkha has more road presence than Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The 2024 Gurkha is definitely taller and is quite evident when the three models are seen side by side. It stands 2,080 mm in height, around 225 mm taller than Thar and 360 mm taller than Jimny. In terms of other dimensions, the three-door Gurkha stands 3,965 mm in length and 1,865 mm in width. Compared to the new Gurkha, the Jimny is smaller with a length of 3,820 mm and width of 1,645 mm. However, the Thar is longer by 20 mm but falls short by 45 mm in width. The Gurkha gets a ground clearance of 233 mm, about 7 mm more than Thar and around 23 mm than Jimny. The wheel size of the new Gurkha is 18 inches, same as Thar, while the Jimny is offered with 15-inch wheels.

Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Features

In terms of features, Force Motors has updated the Gurkha to appeal more to the urban lifestyle SUV aspirants. It comes with a new 7-inch digital instrument console and a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, it falls short on other features offered by Thar and Jimny. The Jimny comes with six airbags, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, headlamp washers, rear defogger and a premium sound system. Mahindra Thar also offers features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the new Gurkha scores over its rivals where it matters most. It has a water wading capacity of 700 mm, 50 mm more than Thar and more than double of what Jimny is capable of.

Specifications Comparison Force Motors Gurkha Mahindra Thar Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Engine 2596.0 cc 1497.0 to 2184.0 cc 1462.0 cc
Transmission Manual Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A N/A
Fuel Type Diesel Petrol,Diesel Petrol
Check detailed comparison

Also watch: 2024 Force Gurkha first drive review

Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Engine, performance

2024 Force Gurkha SUV also trumps its rivals in terms of power and performance. The SUV comes equipped with a 2.6-litre four cylinder diesel engine that can churn out 138 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated a five-speed manual gearbox only. In comparison, the Thar is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine besides a petrol unit. The engine, which comes mated to both manual and automatic transmission options, can churn out 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The Jimny, equipped with only a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to five-speed manual and four-speed automatic gearbox, can generate 103 bhp of power and 134 Nm of peak torque.

Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price

Force Gurkha SUV is most exxpensive when it comes to pricing. The three-door version, priced at 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) is more affordable than only the top-end diesel versions of Thar SUV with automatic transmission which starts from 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Jimny is also far more affordable than 2024 Gurkha with its price topping out at 15 lakh (ex-showroom)..

First Published Date: 03 May 2024, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Jimny Maruti Suzuki Force Motors

