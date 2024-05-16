Hyundai Alcazar SUV facelift spied, front profile partially revealed

Hyundai is working on a facelifted iteration of the Alcazar SUV, which has been spotted in its camouflaged prototype guise in South Korea. The spy shot published by Autospy, has given us a glimpse of the updated front profile of the new Alcazar three-row SUV. Expect it to continue with the signature silhouette of the Alcazar, while the styling elements would see some upgradation.

As the spy shots suggest, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar SUV will get a revamped split headlamp setup. There would be new design LED daytime running lights, a new radiator grille with chrome inserts and a fresh set of alloy wheels as well. The front bumper also houses a radar, which suggests that the upcoming SUV will come with an ADAS suite, a feature that has been becoming increasingly available in the mass-market segment. Expect the new Hyundai Alcazar SUV to come equipped with updated bumpers at the front and rear, while it would also feature a tweaked exterior colour palette.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Alcazar Facelift 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs View Details Force Motors Gurkha 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Five-door Thar 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs View Details Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Hyundai Alcazar 2021: First Drive Review

Not only the exterior, but the Hyundai Alcazar would come with a plethora of updates inside the cabin as well. Expect it to feature styling elements in line with the Hyundai Creta facelift that was launched a couple of months back in India. Expect the new Hyundai Alcazar to come with two 10.25-inch digital screens including a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Also, there would be a 360-degree surround view camera, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, electrically adjustable driver seat and an electronic parking brake as well.

On the powertrain front, the new Hyundai Alcazar SUV is expected to continue with the same set of components as the outgoing model. The current Hyundai Alcazar draws power from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a diesel motor on offer as well. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Expect all these engine and transmission units to make their way into the upcoming updated version of Alcazar as well.

First Published Date: