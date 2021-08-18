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1 Discontinued Bike

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Right Side View
1/16
DISCONTINUED

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

₹2 - 2.11 Lakhs
Last Recorded Price
Engine
294.0 cc
Speed
150 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
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