Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
The Thar electric SUV will use the new INGLO-P1 EV platform instead of the ladder-frame chassis. The platform has a skateboard platform and flat battery on the floor. This will offer Thar electric with more ground clearance and longer wheelbase.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹15 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 16 Aug 2023, 16:36 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now