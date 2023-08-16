HT Auto
Mahindra Thar.e Concept Ev First Look: The Future Of Electric Off Road Suvs?

Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?

The Thar electric SUV will use the new INGLO-P1 EV platform instead of the ladder-frame chassis. The platform has a skateboard platform and flat battery on the floor. This will offer Thar electric with more ground clearance and longer wheelbase.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2023, 16:36 PM
