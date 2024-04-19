Jawa Service Camp expands to 32 cities. Offers free check-ups, parts replacement

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced its second phase of the mega service camp. The bike maker will expand its services to 32 cities across the country from April 19 till the end of June this year. Phase II of the mega service camp will see the company reach out to customers in Tier II and III markets, offering free health check-ups and even parts replacement.

The first phase of the Jawa service camp held earlier this month was successful with the manufacturer servicing over 6,250 Jawa Motorcycles across 36 dealerships in India. The second phase will allow the early adopters of Jawa Motorcycles from 2019 and 2020 to receive a comprehensive vehicle health check-up. The company will also carry the replacement of faulty components, especially rusted ones, free of charge as a goodwill gesture.

Customers facing rusting around the exhaust muffler on the 2019/2020 Jawa bikes will get a free component replacement, while the manufacturer is also offering free extended warranty on case-to-case basis as part of a goodwill gesture

Moreover, early-bird customers who’ve followed the service schedule and have been servicing the Jawa bikes, correctly over the years, will be eligible for a free extended warranty ranging between six months to one year. The company will offer an extended warranty free of charge irrespective of the warranty status of the motorcycle. That said, the extended warranty will be based on the individual health assessment of each motorcycle at the camp.

Speaking about the Mega Service Camp Phase II, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said, "This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any automotive brand in India and underscores the brand’s dedication towards customer satisfaction and elevating ownership experience. By entering tier-2 and tier-3 markets, we can hyper-localise a brand-led service to more of our valued customers. We aim to service 10,000 more motorcycles by the end of June."

Jawa is collaborating with several OEMs including Motul, Amaron, and Ceat Tyres, as part of the mega service camp. The company will have a dedicated zone for owners looking to upgrade their motorcycles, where they will be able to assess the exchange value.

The Jawa service camps will be organised in Jalandhar, Nagpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Dehradun, Faridabad, Indore, Salem, Kanpur, Bareilly, Jammu, Haldwani, Mangalore, Kollam, Siliguri, Jodhpur, Tirupati, Mysore, Raipur, Ranchi, Nagercoil, Bhubaneshwar, Hubli, Patna, Trichy, Anantapur, Pondicherry, Nashik, Jabalpur, Goa, Kolhapur, and Tinsukia. The company is encouraging owners of the first batch of Jawa bikes (2019-2020) to reserve slots at their nearest dealerships.

