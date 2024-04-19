HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Jawa Motorcycles Mega Service Camp Expands To 32 Cities. Offers Free Check Ups, Parts Replacement

Jawa Service Camp expands to 32 cities. Offers free check-ups, parts replacement

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2024, 18:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Phase II of the mega service camp will see the company reach out to customers in Tier II and III markets, offering free health check-ups and even part
...
Jawa Mega Service Camp
The Jawa Mega Service Camp will benefit the 2019-2020 Jawa motorcycle customers facing issues with their respective bikes
Jawa Mega Service Camp
The Jawa Mega Service Camp will benefit the 2019-2020 Jawa motorcycle customers facing issues with their respective bikes

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced its second phase of the mega service camp. The bike maker will expand its services to 32 cities across the country from April 19 till the end of June this year. Phase II of the mega service camp will see the company reach out to customers in Tier II and III markets, offering free health check-ups and even parts replacement.

The first phase of the Jawa service camp held earlier this month was successful with the manufacturer servicing over 6,250 Jawa Motorcycles across 36 dealerships in India. The second phase will allow the early adopters of Jawa Motorcycles from 2019 and 2020 to receive a comprehensive vehicle health check-up. The company will also carry the replacement of faulty components, especially rusted ones, free of charge as a goodwill gesture.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Jawa 42 Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42 Bobber
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30.56 kmpl
₹ 2.10 - 2.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jawa 350 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 350
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Compare
Jawa 42 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42
Engine Icon293.0 cc Mileage Icon33.0 kmpl
₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jawa Perak (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Perak
Engine Icon334.0 cc Mileage Icon34.05 kmpl
₹ 2.13 Lakhs
Compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 - 2.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces Mega Service Camp for Jaipur & Lucknow

2020 Jawa
Customers facing rusting around the exhaust muffler on the 2019/2020 Jawa bikes will get a free component replacement, while the manufacturer is also offering free extended warranty on case-to-case basis as part of a goodwill gesture
2020 Jawa
Customers facing rusting around the exhaust muffler on the 2019/2020 Jawa bikes will get a free component replacement, while the manufacturer is also offering free extended warranty on case-to-case basis as part of a goodwill gesture

Moreover, early-bird customers who’ve followed the service schedule and have been servicing the Jawa bikes, correctly over the years, will be eligible for a free extended warranty ranging between six months to one year. The company will offer an extended warranty free of charge irrespective of the warranty status of the motorcycle. That said, the extended warranty will be based on the individual health assessment of each motorcycle at the camp.

Speaking about the Mega Service Camp Phase II, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said, "This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any automotive brand in India and underscores the brand’s dedication towards customer satisfaction and elevating ownership experience. By entering tier-2 and tier-3 markets, we can hyper-localise a brand-led service to more of our valued customers. We aim to service 10,000 more motorcycles by the end of June."

Also Read : Jawa 350 first ride review: Can it pose a threat to Royal Enfield Classic 350?

Jawa is collaborating with several OEMs including Motul, Amaron, and Ceat Tyres, as part of the mega service camp. The company will have a dedicated zone for owners looking to upgrade their motorcycles, where they will be able to assess the exchange value.

The Jawa service camps will be organised in Jalandhar, Nagpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Dehradun, Faridabad, Indore, Salem, Kanpur, Bareilly, Jammu, Haldwani, Mangalore, Kollam, Siliguri, Jodhpur, Tirupati, Mysore, Raipur, Ranchi, Nagercoil, Bhubaneshwar, Hubli, Patna, Trichy, Anantapur, Pondicherry, Nashik, Jabalpur, Goa, Kolhapur, and Tinsukia. The company is encouraging owners of the first batch of Jawa bikes (2019-2020) to reserve slots at their nearest dealerships.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2024, 18:58 PM IST
TAGS: Yezdi Motorcycles Royal Enfield Jawa Service Camp Jawa Motorcycles Jawa bikes Jawa Jawa Jawa 350 Jawa Forty Two Jawa 42

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.