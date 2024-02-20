Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces Mega Service Camp for Jaipur & Lucknow
- Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles will host a service camp in Lucknow and Jaipur.
A look at the new range of Jawa 42.
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is running a service camp throughout the country. They have already hosted it in Cochin, Calicut and Kerala. Now, the brand has announced that they will be bringing the service camp to Jaipur and Lucknow. It will take place from February 23rd to 25th in Jaipur and from February 29th to March 3rd in Lucknow.
First Published Date: 20 Feb 2024, 12:27 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS