Nissan announces free AC check-up camp for its customers. Check details

Nissan Motor India has a free AC check-up camp for its customers. The camp will be held from 15 April to 15 June 2024 across its entire network of 120 service workshops. Customers can benefit from discounts of up to 20 per cent discount on labour charges and up to 10 per cent on Value Added Services (VAS). Apart from this, their customers can get benefits from discounts on parts and accessories as well (as per dealer discretion).

The camp will offer a comprehensive 20-point check-up that includes a free car top wash, and a free pick-up and drop to customers opting for PMS (Periodical Maintenance Service.

Nissan is only selling the Magnite in the Indian market. The sub-4 metre SUV was first introduced back in December of 2020 and despite stiff competition, the Magnite has thrived. Magnite has now seen three consecutive years where sales have topped 30,000 in the domestic market. According to the Japanese carmaker, it sold 30,146 units in the financial year 2023. In FY22, 32,546 units of the Magnite were sold while 33,905 units were sold in FY21. While the numbers may show a slight dip, these are still impressive figures considering the volumes Nissan was pulling in prior to Magnite's launch.

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) has announced a proactive and voluntary recall of select variants of Nissan Magnite produced between November 2020 and December 2023 for a retrofit of front door handle sensors. This action impacts the base XE and mid XL variants exclusively.

Units manufactured after December 2023 are not affected. Nissan has clarified that the recall does not affect the drivability of the vehicle, and customers can continue to use their cars as usual. The retrofit of the new sensor will be conducted at Nissan service centres at no cost to the customers.

