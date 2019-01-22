electric vehicles





Nissan produced engines, trucks, and aeroplanes for the Japanese Army for two decades, from 1930 to 1950. During the Korean War, Nissan was the U.S. Army's primary vehicle manufacturer and supplier. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. introduced the first eve Datsun Bluebird compact sedan in the 1950s. After forming the Nissan Motor Corporation U.S.A. subsidiary, they introduced car models such as the Datsun Fairlady Roadsters, Datsun 510, the race-winning 411 series, and the Datsun 240Z in the sedan and sports car segments. Nissan's operations have expanded to include Mexico (Nissan Mexicana), Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States.



Nissan and Renault created a joint manufacturing unit in Chennai, India, in 2008, after expanding their business in India through the subsidiary Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2005. Nissan's smallest crossover SUV, the Magnite, debuted in India in 2020, and it is the company's most recent product. It comes with two petrol engines and two transmission options.



Works. Yoshisuke Aikawa, the original founder of Nissan, established the Nihon Sangyo, a holding company that encompassed Hitachi and Tobata Casting, in 1928. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Aikawa arose as a result of DAT Jidosha Seizo's affiliation with Nihon Sangyo. In 1934, these two enterprises combined, and Nissan was launched into the world. Nissan Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Nissan Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Nissan Kicks ₹ 9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs Nissan Magnite ₹ 4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs Nissan GT-R ₹ 2.12 Cr

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Kabushiki Gaisha) is a Japanese automaker that manufactures sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), hybrids, concept cars, and all-. It was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Nishi-Ku, Yokohama, Japan.In 1911, Masujiro Hashimoto, who is acknowledged as the company's founder, established Kaishinsha Motor Car