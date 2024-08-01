In India, there are 4 Nissan Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Magnite, Nissan Tekton, Nissan Gravite, Nissan Magnite. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 5.65 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Nissan Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Nissan X-Trail
|₹ 48.2 Lakhs
|Nissan Magnite
|₹ 5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
|Nissan Tekton
|₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs
|Nissan Gravite
|₹ 5.73 - 9.09 Lakhs
|Nissan Magnite
|₹ 5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs