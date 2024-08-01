Best Nissan Cars

In India, there are 4 Nissan Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Magnite, Nissan Tekton, Nissan Gravite, Nissan Magnite. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Nissan Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Nissan X-Trail ₹ 48.2 Lakhs
Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
Nissan Tekton ₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs
Nissan Gravite ₹ 5.73 - 9.09 Lakhs
Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs

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4 New Nissan Cars found

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Nissan X-Trail Front Left Side
1/25

Nissan X-Trail

3.5
2
₹48.2 Lakhs
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Nissan Magnite Front Left Side
1/18

Nissan Magnite

4.0
472
₹5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
48 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Nissan Tekton Front Right View
1/14

Nissan Tekton

5.0
4
₹10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs
Engine
1333 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
12 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Nissan Gravite Front Left View
1/24

Nissan Gravite

3.9
137
₹5.73 - 9.09 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
13 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

5 Upcoming Nissan Cars

Nissan Juke Front View
1/23
UPCOMING

Nissan Juke

3.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹10 - 15 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
998.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Nissan Leaf Front Right Side
UPCOMING

Nissan Leaf

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹30 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Nissan Qashqai Front Left Side
1/4
UPCOMING

Nissan Qashqai

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹25 - 30 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
998.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Nissan Sunny 2025 Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Nissan Sunny 2025

4.4
5
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Nissan Patrol Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Nissan Patrol

5.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2 Cr Onwards
Expected price
Engine
2825 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details

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