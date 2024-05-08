HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla's China Made Ev Sales Slump 18% In April Amid Challenges From Byd & Others

Tesla's China-made EV sales slump 18% in April amid challenges from BYD & others

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 08 May 2024, 06:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla's China-made cars, which accounted for over half the automaker's global deliveries last year, are also exported to various markets including Eur
...
Tesla
Tesla's China-made cars, which accounted for over half the automaker's global deliveries last year, are also exported to various markets including Europe and the CPCA didn't provide a breakdown of Tesla exports by destination. (Getty Images via AFP)
Tesla
Tesla's China-made cars, which accounted for over half the automaker's global deliveries last year, are also exported to various markets including Europe and the CPCA didn't provide a breakdown of Tesla exports by destination.

U.S. automaker Tesla sold 62,167 China-made electric vehicles in April, down 18% from a year earlier, lagging the broader market's surge, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Tuesday.

Tesla shares fell 3.8% on Tuesday, amid concerns about softening demand for Tesla EVs and an intensifying price war, especially against Chinese rivals.

Tesla's China-made cars, which accounted for over half the automaker's global deliveries last year, are also exported to various markets including Europe and the CPCA didn't provide a breakdown of Tesla exports by destination. Tuesday's numbers are a prelude of full data for April due out later this week.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Nio on track to unveil its first mass-market car in May 2024, targets Tesla

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles slid 30.2% from March.

The sharp slide contrasts with rising EV sales in the world's largest auto market, albeit at the slowest pace in a year in the first quarter.

China's new-energy vehicle sales including battery-powered EVs and plug-in hybrids were estimated to hit 800,000 units in April, up 33% on the year and a 2% drop from the month before, according to CPCA data.

Tesla's biggest Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineups of EVs and plug-in hybrids, sold 312,048 passenger vehicles in April, up 48.97% year-on-year and a 3.5% increase from March.

Tesla, led by its billionaire CEO Elon Musk, saw first-quarter global vehicle deliveries fall for the first time in nearly four years.

Tesla's sales of China-made vehicles declined 4% during the January to March period, from a year earlier.

The company began the second quarter announcing layoffs of more than 10% of its global workforce and slashing vehicle prices in major markets including the United States, China and Europe.

In late April, Musk visited China and made progress towards rolling out Tesla's advanced driver-assistance package in China, which may help it better compete with local rivals.

First Published Date: 08 May 2024, 06:21 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Tesla Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.