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NISSAN Magnite

₹5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
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The subcompact SUV market demands a balance of value, structural safety, and high-utilisation cabin design. The Nissan Magnite establishes its presence in this highly competitive territory by delivering an optimal space-to-size ratio, premium tech interfaces, and a robust turbocharged driving experience.

For buyers navigating the choice between hatchback budgets and SUV road presence, this vehicle delivers practical real-world architecture built for urban conditions.

Nissan Magnite Price Structure and Variants

The vehicle lines up 48 variants designed to capture distinct price thresholds, giving consumers exact modular pricing choices depending on powertrain configurations, automated transmission picks, and alternative fuel models.

Trim LevelMinimum Ex-Showroom PriceMaximum Ex-Showroom Price
Base Models (Visia / Visia+)Rs. 5.65 LakhsRs. 6.24 Lakhs
Mid-Tier Models (Acenta)Rs. 6.80 LakhsRs. 7.36 Lakhs
Connected Models (N-Connecta)Rs. 7.43 LakhsRs. 7.99 Lakhs
Special Edition Models (Kuro)Rs. 7.79 LakhsRs. 8.34 Lakhs
Flagship Luxury Models (Tekna / Tekna+)Rs. 8.37 LakhsRs. 10.76 Lakhs

The initial pricing structure begins at Rs. 5.65 lakh for the entry variant and scales up to Rs. 11.13 lakh for specialised top-tier variants. On-road pricing fluctuates across Indian cities between Rs. 6.29 Lakhs and Rs. 12.94 Lakhs depending on RTO structures, local municipal taxes, and customised insurance selections.

Comprehensive Specifications and Fuel Efficiency

Built on a lightweight yet highly structural monocoque chassis, the vehicle's physical dimensions optimise cabin legroom while securing high underbody clearance for rough surfaces.

  • Overall Length: 3994 mm
  • Overall Width: 1758 mm
  • Overall Height: 1572 mm
  • Wheelbase Distance: 2500 mm
  • Segment Ground Clearance: 205 mm
  • Chassis Kerb Weight: 1103 kg
  • Standard Trunk Bootspace: 336 Litres (Expandable up to 690 Litres with rear row folded)
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 Litres

Powertrain and Transmission Output

The product catalogue details two distinct gasoline engine dynamics to match specific buyer performance expectations:

  1. 1.0L Naturally Aspirated Petrol: Delivers a reliable 71 bhp of power at 6,250 rpm, paired with 96 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm. This is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).
  2. 1.0L Turbocharged Petrol: Produces 99 bhp of power at 5,000 rpm and a punchy 152 Nm of torque starting from 2,200 rpm. This option features a smooth X-TRONIC Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) system.

The certified fuel economy ratings change across choices, showing an efficient 17.9 kmpl to 19.9 kmpl range, with standard fuel alternative trims matching specific urban mileage demands up to 24 kmpl.

Interior Tech, Cabin Comfort, and Passenger Safety

The cockpit setup places functional user interfaces within easy reach of the driver, emphasising daily operational ergonomics. Top trims introduce a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment command display supported by full smartphone integration and voice command triggers. A secondary 7-inch digital driver information pod tracks immediate vehicle diagnostics smoothly. Additional comfort features include automatic climate control, a dedicated air purification system, integrated wireless phone induction charging, and customizable ambient light options.

The vehicle architecture uses safety layers that achieved a notable 4-star Global NCAP adult occupant safety rating in its foundational crash testing cycles.

Standard and Premium Protection Features

  • 6-Airbag Protection System: Front, side, and curtain shield systems are installed to secure occupants during collisions.
  • 360-Degree Camera View: Combines a multi-camera array with a dedicated blind-spot monitor to handle tight urban parking easily.
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) & Hill-Start Assist: Actively brakes slipping wheels or prevents backwards rolling on steep inclines.
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): Continually monitors real-time tyre inflation levels to optimise rolling resistance and fuel tracking efficiency.
  • Lane Departure Warning System: Alerts drivers if the vehicle subtly drifts outside of marked driving lanes.

Ride and Handling Analysis

The mechanical suspension relies on front MacPherson struts with a lower transverse link paired with responsive twin-tube telescopic shock absorbers at the back. This choice absorbs harsh speed bumps and road unevenness directly, keeping body roll controlled during fast turns.

The electric power steering maintains a tight 5-meter turning radius, allowing the subcompact SUV to manoeuvre quickly through crowded alleys and heavy city congestion. Low-end torque output from the turbo variant minimises transmission hunting during stop-and-go commutes, while the mid-range performance preserves smooth tracking speeds on long highway journeys.

Nissan Magnite Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.9 - 24 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    71 - 99 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    96 - 152 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1103 kg
View All Magnite SpecsView specs icon

Nissan Magnite Variants

Nissan Magnite price starts at ₹ 5.65 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Nissan Magnite comes in 48 variants. Nissan Magnite's top variant is Tekna Plus Petrol Turbo Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
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CNG
Petrol
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48 Variants Available
Magnite Visia CNG Manual
₹5.65 Lakhs*
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Magnite Visia Petrol Manual
₹5.65 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Magnite Visia Plus Petrol Manual
₹6.2 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Nissan Magnite Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
The story explores alternatives to SUVs, highlighting performance and practicality. Key options include the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Skoda Octavia RS, MG Cyberster, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna Turbo. Each offers unique benefits, from driving excitement to practicality.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
Nissan adds a new Olive Bronze color option for the Magnite, enhancing its diverse palette in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 May 2026
The Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite are competing compact SUVs in India, with Nexon offering broader powertrain options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
Nissan reports 75% YoY growth in domestic sales, driven by the launch of the Gravite MPV and popularity of the Magnite.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Nissan Magnite owners can explore genuine accessories for aesthetic upgrades and functional enhancements to personalize their vehicles.Read Full Story

Nissan Magnite Visual Comparison

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Nissan Magnite comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite image
Rs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
4.3472
99 bhp152 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-205 mm447 L3994 mm1758 mm1572 mm5 metres
Maruti Suzuki FronxMaruti Suzuki Fronx imageRs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
4.3847
99 bhp147.6 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6190 mm308 litres3995 mm1765 mm1550 mm4.9 metresMagniteVSFronx
Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorToyota Urban Cruiser Taisor imageRs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
4.7108
99 bhp147.6 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6190 mm308 litres3995 mm1765 mm1550 mm4.9 metresMagniteVSUrban Cruiser Taisor
Hyundai ExterHyundai Exter imageRs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
4.3140
82 bhp113.8 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--3830 mm1643 mm1723 mm-MagniteVSExter
Citroen C3XCitroen C3X imageRs. 7.91 LakhsOnwards
4.373
109 bhp205 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6180 mm315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metresMagniteVSC3X
Tata PunchTata Punch imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
4.31148
72 bhp103 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6193 mm210 litres3876 mm1742 mm1615 mm-MagniteVSPunch

Nissan Magnite Images

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Nissan Magnite Colours

Nissan Magnite is available in the 13 Colours in India.

Storm White
Blade Silver
Sunrise Cooper Orange
Flare Garnet Red
Onyx Black
Pearl White
Vivid Blue
Sunrise Cooper Orange With Onyx Black Roof
Pearl White With Onyx Black Roof
Flare Garnet Red With Onyx Black Roof
Blade Silver With Onyx Black Roof
Vivid Blue With Onyx Black Roof
Olive Bronze
Storm white

Nissan Magnite Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
MagnitevsFronx
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
MagnitevsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
MagnitevsExter
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
MagnitevsC3X
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
MagnitevsPunch
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
MagnitevsKiger

Nissan Magnite User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Nissan Magnite User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users rave about the Nissan Magnite's stylish design, good safety features, and excellent fuel economy, making it ideal for budget-conscious families. However, engine performance, especially in non-turbo variants, has been criticized.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconExcellent fuel economy
  • check circle iconGood safety features
  • check circle iconSpacious interior
  • check circle iconAffordable maintenance costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine noise in non-turbo variants
  • warning iconUnderpowered for highways
  • warning iconInconsistent interior quality
  • warning iconLimited service network
  • warning iconRide comfort is stiff

User Reviews

A Truly Value-for-Money SUV
In my opinion, the Nissan Magnite is a stylish and budget-friendly compact SUV that offers a good mix of design, features, and performance. I really like its bold front look and modern styling, which make it stand out on the road. The interior is quite comfortable and comes with useful features like a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital display, giving it a premium feel for the price.
By: Shubham (Mar 6, 2026)
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Best Car for the Middle Class
It delivers super performance, and the design looks very impressive. The interiors are top-class, and the build quality and startup feel are excellent.
By: chaithanya (Jan 31, 2026)
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Perfect on roads with black colour
I am using this car since five years and I really appreciate Nissan for launching such a good car Nissan should also launch this car in diesel variant the looks of the car are very awesome and bold.
By: Ayush Jaiswal (Jan 4, 2026)
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Perfect Blend of Elegance, Safety & Performance
Stunning looks, excellent performance, and great value for money. Smooth driving with exceptional comfort, making it a perfect family car
By: Ratheesh krishnapillai (Jan 3, 2026)
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Worth Every Penny
Looking at the features list, this car is a steal. TPMS, Cruise Control, 360 Cam - everything works like a charm. Total satisfaction.
By: Sneha K. (Dec 23, 2025)
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Nissan Magnite Related News

Nissan Magnite in the new Olive Bronze shade.
Nissan Magnite gets new Olive Bronze colour shade
15 May 2026
Nissan Magnite is a more affordable choice among these two, while Tata Nexon offers a wider and more powerful powertrain lineup.
Feeling confused between Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite? Which one makes more sense to buy
14 May 2026
Nissan has attributed the sales surge to the positive performance of both Magnite and Gravite.
Gravite and Magnite help Nissan post 75% YoY growth in April
1 May 2026
The lease and subscription plans for Nissan Magnite and Gravite are designed with tenure options of up to 60 months and a usage cap of up to 50,000 km.
You can drive a Nissan Magnite or Gravite without owning it. Here's how
27 Apr 2026
Both the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbocharged engines are compliant with E20 fuel on the Nissan Magnite
Nissan says Magnite engines are E20 fuel compliant, usage won’t void warranty
16 Sept 2025
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 Nissan Magnite Related News
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Nissan Magnite Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power71-99 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque96-152 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual.Automatic
Mileage17.9 - 24 kmpl
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Magnite specs and features

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