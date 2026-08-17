The subcompact SUV market demands a balance of value, structural safety, and high-utilisation cabin design. The Nissan Magnite establishes its presence in this highly competitive territory by delivering an optimal space-to-size ratio, premium tech interfaces, and a robust turbocharged driving experience.

For buyers navigating the choice between hatchback budgets and SUV road presence, this vehicle delivers practical real-world architecture built for urban conditions.

Nissan Magnite Price Structure and Variants

The vehicle lines up 48 variants designed to capture distinct price thresholds, giving consumers exact modular pricing choices depending on powertrain configurations, automated transmission picks, and alternative fuel models.

Trim Level Minimum Ex-Showroom Price Maximum Ex-Showroom Price Base Models (Visia / Visia+) Rs. 5.65 Lakhs Rs. 6.24 Lakhs Mid-Tier Models (Acenta) Rs. 6.80 Lakhs Rs. 7.36 Lakhs Connected Models (N-Connecta) Rs. 7.43 Lakhs Rs. 7.99 Lakhs Special Edition Models (Kuro) Rs. 7.79 Lakhs Rs. 8.34 Lakhs Flagship Luxury Models (Tekna / Tekna+) Rs. 8.37 Lakhs Rs. 10.76 Lakhs

The initial pricing structure begins at Rs. 5.65 lakh for the entry variant and scales up to Rs. 11.13 lakh for specialised top-tier variants. On-road pricing fluctuates across Indian cities between Rs. 6.29 Lakhs and Rs. 12.94 Lakhs depending on RTO structures, local municipal taxes, and customised insurance selections.

Comprehensive Specifications and Fuel Efficiency

Built on a lightweight yet highly structural monocoque chassis, the vehicle's physical dimensions optimise cabin legroom while securing high underbody clearance for rough surfaces.

Overall Length: 3994 mm

3994 mm Overall Width: 1758 mm

1758 mm Overall Height: 1572 mm

1572 mm Wheelbase Distance: 2500 mm

2500 mm Segment Ground Clearance: 205 mm

205 mm Chassis Kerb Weight: 1103 kg

1103 kg Standard Trunk Bootspace: 336 Litres (Expandable up to 690 Litres with rear row folded)

336 Litres (Expandable up to 690 Litres with rear row folded) Fuel Tank Capacity: 40 Litres

Powertrain and Transmission Output

The product catalogue details two distinct gasoline engine dynamics to match specific buyer performance expectations:

1.0L Naturally Aspirated Petrol: Delivers a reliable 71 bhp of power at 6,250 rpm, paired with 96 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm. This is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). 1.0L Turbocharged Petrol: Produces 99 bhp of power at 5,000 rpm and a punchy 152 Nm of torque starting from 2,200 rpm. This option features a smooth X-TRONIC Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) system.

The certified fuel economy ratings change across choices, showing an efficient 17.9 kmpl to 19.9 kmpl range, with standard fuel alternative trims matching specific urban mileage demands up to 24 kmpl.

Interior Tech, Cabin Comfort, and Passenger Safety

The cockpit setup places functional user interfaces within easy reach of the driver, emphasising daily operational ergonomics. Top trims introduce a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment command display supported by full smartphone integration and voice command triggers. A secondary 7-inch digital driver information pod tracks immediate vehicle diagnostics smoothly. Additional comfort features include automatic climate control, a dedicated air purification system, integrated wireless phone induction charging, and customizable ambient light options.

The vehicle architecture uses safety layers that achieved a notable 4-star Global NCAP adult occupant safety rating in its foundational crash testing cycles.

Standard and Premium Protection Features

6-Airbag Protection System: Front, side, and curtain shield systems are installed to secure occupants during collisions.

Front, side, and curtain shield systems are installed to secure occupants during collisions. 360-Degree Camera View: Combines a multi-camera array with a dedicated blind-spot monitor to handle tight urban parking easily.

Combines a multi-camera array with a dedicated blind-spot monitor to handle tight urban parking easily. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) & Hill-Start Assist: Actively brakes slipping wheels or prevents backwards rolling on steep inclines.

Actively brakes slipping wheels or prevents backwards rolling on steep inclines. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): Continually monitors real-time tyre inflation levels to optimise rolling resistance and fuel tracking efficiency.

Continually monitors real-time tyre inflation levels to optimise rolling resistance and fuel tracking efficiency. Lane Departure Warning System: Alerts drivers if the vehicle subtly drifts outside of marked driving lanes.

Ride and Handling Analysis

The mechanical suspension relies on front MacPherson struts with a lower transverse link paired with responsive twin-tube telescopic shock absorbers at the back. This choice absorbs harsh speed bumps and road unevenness directly, keeping body roll controlled during fast turns.

The electric power steering maintains a tight 5-meter turning radius, allowing the subcompact SUV to manoeuvre quickly through crowded alleys and heavy city congestion. Low-end torque output from the turbo variant minimises transmission hunting during stop-and-go commutes, while the mid-range performance preserves smooth tracking speeds on long highway journeys.