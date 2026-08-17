Nissan Magnite Key Specs
- Engine999 cc
- Mileage17.9 - 24 kmpl
- Power71 - 99 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space447 litres
- Max Torque96 - 152 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1103 kg
The subcompact SUV market demands a balance of value, structural safety, and high-utilisation cabin design. The Nissan Magnite establishes its presence in this highly competitive territory by delivering an optimal space-to-size ratio, premium tech interfaces, and a robust turbocharged driving experience.
For buyers navigating the choice between hatchback budgets and SUV road presence, this vehicle delivers practical real-world architecture built for urban conditions.
The vehicle lines up 48 variants designed to capture distinct price thresholds, giving consumers exact modular pricing choices depending on powertrain configurations, automated transmission picks, and alternative fuel models.
|Trim Level
|Minimum Ex-Showroom Price
|Maximum Ex-Showroom Price
|Base Models (Visia / Visia+)
|Rs. 5.65 Lakhs
|Rs. 6.24 Lakhs
|Mid-Tier Models (Acenta)
|Rs. 6.80 Lakhs
|Rs. 7.36 Lakhs
|Connected Models (N-Connecta)
|Rs. 7.43 Lakhs
|Rs. 7.99 Lakhs
|Special Edition Models (Kuro)
|Rs. 7.79 Lakhs
|Rs. 8.34 Lakhs
|Flagship Luxury Models (Tekna / Tekna+)
|Rs. 8.37 Lakhs
|Rs. 10.76 Lakhs
The initial pricing structure begins at Rs. 5.65 lakh for the entry variant and scales up to Rs. 11.13 lakh for specialised top-tier variants. On-road pricing fluctuates across Indian cities between Rs. 6.29 Lakhs and Rs. 12.94 Lakhs depending on RTO structures, local municipal taxes, and customised insurance selections.
Built on a lightweight yet highly structural monocoque chassis, the vehicle's physical dimensions optimise cabin legroom while securing high underbody clearance for rough surfaces.
The product catalogue details two distinct gasoline engine dynamics to match specific buyer performance expectations:
The certified fuel economy ratings change across choices, showing an efficient 17.9 kmpl to 19.9 kmpl range, with standard fuel alternative trims matching specific urban mileage demands up to 24 kmpl.
The cockpit setup places functional user interfaces within easy reach of the driver, emphasising daily operational ergonomics. Top trims introduce a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment command display supported by full smartphone integration and voice command triggers. A secondary 7-inch digital driver information pod tracks immediate vehicle diagnostics smoothly. Additional comfort features include automatic climate control, a dedicated air purification system, integrated wireless phone induction charging, and customizable ambient light options.
The vehicle architecture uses safety layers that achieved a notable 4-star Global NCAP adult occupant safety rating in its foundational crash testing cycles.
The mechanical suspension relies on front MacPherson struts with a lower transverse link paired with responsive twin-tube telescopic shock absorbers at the back. This choice absorbs harsh speed bumps and road unevenness directly, keeping body roll controlled during fast turns.
The electric power steering maintains a tight 5-meter turning radius, allowing the subcompact SUV to manoeuvre quickly through crowded alleys and heavy city congestion. Low-end torque output from the turbo variant minimises transmission hunting during stop-and-go commutes, while the mid-range performance preserves smooth tracking speeds on long highway journeys.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Nissan Magnite
|Rs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|152 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|205 mm
|447 L
|3994 mm
|1758 mm
|1572 mm
|5 metres
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx
|Rs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|MagniteVSFronx
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
|Rs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|MagniteVSUrban Cruiser Taisor
|Hyundai Exter
|Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|113.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|3830 mm
|1643 mm
|1723 mm
|-
|MagniteVSExter
|Citroen C3X
|Rs. 7.91 LakhsOnwards
|109 bhp
|205 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|180 mm
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|MagniteVSC3X
|Tata Punch
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|103 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|193 mm
|210 litres
|3876 mm
|1742 mm
|1615 mm
|-
|MagniteVSPunch
Nissan Magnite is available in the 13 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users rave about the Nissan Magnite's stylish design, good safety features, and excellent fuel economy, making it ideal for budget-conscious families. However, engine performance, especially in non-turbo variants, has been criticized.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|71-99 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|96-152 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual.Automatic
|Mileage
|17.9 - 24 kmpl
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
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