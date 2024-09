Leaf Latest Update

Leaf Launch DateThe Nissan Leaf is expected to launch on 15th Feb 2025 .Leaf Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 30 Lakhs* Onwards .Leaf Seating CapacityThe Nissan Leaf is expected to be a 5 Seater model.Leaf RivalsMG 4 EV is sought to be a major rival to Nissan Leaf .

