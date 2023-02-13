HT Auto
Nissan Recalls Nearly 65,000 Leaf Evs, Blame It On Driver Manual Error

Nissan recalls nearly 65,000 Leaf EVs, blame it on driver manual error

Nissan has issued a recall campaign for its electric hatchback Leaf EV globally, affecting roughly 64,700 units of the car, which are second-generation models built between 2017 and 2022. The affected Nissan Leaf EVs are claimed to come with driver manual errors, which results in the manual giving false instructions on how to operate the defroster, which can lead to decreased defroster performance, claims the Japanese automaker.

By: HT Auto
Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 09:40 AM
Nissan Leaf EV is one of the frontrunners in the global EV market. (REUTERS)
Nissan Leaf EV is one of the frontrunners in the global EV market.

For example, the Nissan Leaf EV's driver manual states that to operate the defroster, maximum fan speed should be engaged. However, doing so will result in the heater entering a fail-safe mode, and this would result in limited defroster output. In worse scenarios, the decreased output of the heater might increase the risk of accidents. This issue may sound trivial, but the auto manufacturer considered this issue serious enough to issue a voluntary recall for all the affected models. Cars.com reports that the Japanese car brand plans to send the affected Leaf EV owners the correct instructions for its defroster on or before April 1.

The current generation Nissan Leaf EV has been in production since October 2017. The affordable pure electric hatchback has been one of the frontrunners in the global electric vehicle market. However, its technology and the range offered are sub-par as compared to the rival models.

The automaker is currently mulling the plan to replace Leaf Ev with a crossover, which would be positioned below the Ariya in Nissan's product portfolio and will be built in the UK. This crossover will be based on the CMF-EV architecture of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. This same platform built for electric vehicles is also used by Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane E-Tech. It is expected to go on sale in 2025, with further details about it set to be revealed in the coming months.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Leaf EV electric car electric vehicle
