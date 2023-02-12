In the future, EVs can buckle up power grids. Know how

Published Feb 12, 2023

Electric vehicles have a lot more potential than just to control carbon emissions

They are being seen as power plant that could feed energy back into the public power grid when not in use

Porsche is already exploring this idea!

The premium sportscar company in collaboration with a grid operator and consulting firm show how electric power can be sent to power grid from an EV

The brand uses five Taycan EVs and connects them to the power grid via home energy manager for testing the concept

Through the successful pilot testing Porsche concludes that through this process, regenerative energy can be expanded

Terming this as balancing power, a driver can give back energy from his or her personal EV to the grid

A situation where drivers get compensated for this will lead to increased adoption of EVs as well

The automaker says using high-voltage batteries as a buffer may be ideal for this
