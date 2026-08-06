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MAHINDRA Thar

₹9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
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The Mahindra Thar is a three-door off-roader SUV that has maintained a cult status in India since its first-generation debut in the country in 2010. Thar was positioned as a lifestyle 4x4 with old-school appeal and hardcore off-road ability. The second-generation model was launched in 2020 with a comprehensive redesign and a choice of petrol and diesel engines, making it more versatile for daily use as well. Over the years, Mahindra has expanded the lineup of the Thar to include 2WD variants, broadening accessibility to a wider audience who seek to buy the Thar, the iconic true-blue SUV. In 2023, Mahindra introduced the Thar Roxx, a more practical five-door version of the SUV, followed by incremental updates such as new colours and features. In July 2025, the facelifted Mahindra Thar — termed as a Mid-Cycle Enhancement (MCE) — was introduced with subtle design changes, new features, and updated equipment.

Overview and Legacy: A True Off-Roading Icon

The first-generation Thar debuted in 2010 as a successor to the Mahindra Major, drawing inspiration from the Willys Jeep. A full-model change followed in 2020 with the second-generation Thar. The 2025 facelift (MCE) was launched in July 2025, featuring revised styling, a larger infotainment system, and new features.

The paradigm shift occurred in 2020 with the launch of the second-generation Thar, which transformed it from a niche off-roader into a versatile lifestyle SUV. The 2025 MCE Facelift, launched in July 2025, further refines this dual identity with crucial updates:

  • Experience: The introduction of 2WD variants broadened its appeal for city driving, while the standard 4WD trims cemented its off-road dominance.
  • Timeliness: The 2025 MCE brings a modernised cabin and key safety additions like the reverse camera.

Mahindra Thar 2025 Price in India and Variants

The 2025 Mahindra Thar is positioned aggressively in the lifestyle SUV segment, catering to both budget-conscious buyers and hardcore enthusiasts.

The ex-showroom price range for the current Mahindra Thar starts at 9.99 Lakhs and goes up to 16.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Drivetrain & Trim Breakdown

The Thar is offered in two main trims, AX OPT (Adventure Focused) and LX (Lifestyle/Comfort Focused), available across multiple drivetrain configurations:

DrivetrainEngine OptionsEx-Showroom Price RangeIdeal For
2WD (RWD)1.5-litre Diesel, 2.0-litre Petrol 9.99 Lakhs – 13.99 LakhsDaily commuting and highway use.
4WD2.2-litre Diesel, 2.0-litre Petrol 14.69 Lakhs – 16.99 LakhsSerious off-roading and adventure travel.

The most accessible variant is the AXT Diesel MT RWD ( 9.99 Lakhs), while the top-of-the-line model is the LXT Diesel AT 4WD ( 16.99 Lakhs).

Engine Specifications, Performance & Mileage

The Mahindra Thar boasts a powerful line-up of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, ensuring performance across various terrains.

Engine Specs at a Glance

Engine TypeCapacityFuel TypePower OutputTorque OutputTransmissionDrivetrain
mStallion 1501997 cc (2.0L)Petrol150 hp320 Nm6MT / 6AT2WD & 4WD
mHawk 1302184 cc (2.2L)Diesel130 hp300 Nm6MT / 6AT4WD Only
D1171497 cc (1.5L)Diesel117 hp300 Nm6MT2WD Only

  • 4x4 Capability: The 4WD variants feature a standard low-range transfer case and shift-on-the-fly mechanism, providing essential torque multiplication for tackling extreme gradients and challenging off-road obstacles.
  • Suspension: The robust ladder-frame chassis is complemented by a double wishbone setup with coil springs at the front and a multi-link coil spring arrangement at the rear, offering durability and a balanced ride.

Fuel Efficiency (Mileage)

The Thar offers a competitive mileage range of 8.0 kmpl to 15.2 kmpl, depending on the engine and drivetrain configuration. The 1.5-litre diesel 2WD variant is the most fuel-efficient option, making it an excellent choice for daily city use.

2025 MCE Facelift: Latest Features and Interior Updates

The 2025 MCE Facelift focuses on enhancing the cabin experience and introducing practical, modern features:

Key Feature Upgrades (2025 Facelift)

CategoryNew/Updated FeaturesBenefit
InfotainmentLarger 10.25-inch Touchscreen with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.Enhanced connectivity and modern user interface.
Off-Road TechAdventure Statistic 2 infotainment feature and off-road displays.Provides real-time information on pitch, roll, and drivetrain status.
ConvenienceRear AC Vents (Relocated), Reworked Console Layout, and power window switches (Relocated).Improved rear occupant comfort and better ergonomics.
Safety/DesignRear Camera (Standard on higher trims), Washer-equipped Wiper, Dual-Tone Bumper.Significant safety enhancement for parking, alongside cosmetic improvements.

Available Colours

The Thar is available in a vibrant palette, which now includes the new Battleship Grey and Tango Red, in addition to established colours like Red Rage, Deep Grey, Desert Fury, Stealth Black, Deep Forest, and Everest White.

Safety and Trustworthiness (Global NCAP Rating)

The Mahindra Thar has established its safety credentials, scoring a commendable four-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. This high rating is attributed to its robust ladder-frame chassis and standard safety kit.

Safety Equipment

  • Standard: Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, and three-point seatbelts for all four seats.
  • Higher Trims (LX):
    • ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Roll-Over Mitigation.
    • Hill-Hold and Hill-Descent Control.
    • Reverse Camera (New in 2025 Facelift).
    • ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Mahindra Thar Rivals

The Thar competes directly with dedicated lifestyle off-road SUVs and indirectly with other robust ladder-frame vehicles.

  • Direct Rivals: Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.
  • Indirect Alternatives: Ladder-frame SUVs like the Mahindra Bolero Neo, and higher-priced adventure-focused SUVs that appeal to the same segment of enthusiasts.

Mahindra Thar FAQs

What is the price of Thar 2025?

The ex-showroom price for the 3-door Thar starts from approximately 9.99 Lakhs (Base RWD Diesel) and reaches 17.62 Lakhs (Top 4WD Diesel AT). The larger, more feature-rich 5-door Thar Roxx starts from approximately 12.25 Lakhs and goes up to 22.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).1

What is the mileage of Mahindra Thar 2025?

The ARAI-certified mileage for the Thar varies significantly: the most efficient 3-door 1.5L Diesel 2WD variant delivers up to 15.2 kmpl. The larger 4x4 Petrol and Diesel automatics typically return lower figures, closer to 8–9 kmpl in real-world city driving.

Is Thar 4 seater or 5 seater?

The current 3-door Thar is strictly a 4-seater. The newly introduced 5-door Thar Roxx is a 5-seater vehicle.2 The Thar is not available in a 6-seater or 7-seater configuration.

Is Thar a family car?

The 3-door Thar is not a practical family car; it is a lifestyle/off-roader with a bumpy ride and difficult rear access.3 The 5-door Thar Roxx is the more family-oriented option, offering improved comfort, seating for 5, easy access, and more practicality due to its larger size and refined suspension.

What is the waiting period for Thar in 2025?

The waiting period is highly variable based on the model and city, but generally ranges from 1 to 3 months. The highest demand variants (such as the 4WD and the new 5-door Roxx) may command the longest waits.

Mahindra Thar Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1497 - 2184 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8-9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    117 - 150 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    600 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    300 - 320 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
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Mahindra Thar Videos

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Which SUV would you prefer to take off-road? Share this reel to your ‘Thar Lover’ friends!
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Which SUV would you prefer to take off-road? Share this reel to your ‘Thar Lover’ friends!

Mahindra Thar Variants

Mahindra Thar price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Thar comes in 7 variants. Mahindra Thar's top variant is LXT Diesel AT 4WD.
Filter variants by:
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Diesel
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
7 Variants Available
Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Thar LXT Diesel MT RWD
₹12.7 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Thar LXT Petrol AT RWD
₹14.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra Thar Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
The Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class, and Lexus ES 500e offer diverse luxury sedan options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 20% year-on-year growth in vehicle sales, driven by SUVs, commercial vehicles, and three-wheelers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 May 2026
The 2025 Mahindra Thar updates its rugged design, tech features, and safety, enhancing its off-road capabilities and appeal.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Mahindra plans aggressive growth by expanding its SUV portfolio, enhancing production capacity, and adopting AI technology by FY27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra reports strong April sales in 2027, with 94,627 vehicles sold, including significant growth in three-wheelers and exports.Read Full Story

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Mahindra Thar Images

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Mahindra Thar Colours

Mahindra Thar is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Everest White
Galaxy Grey
Stealth Black
Battleship Gray
Deep Forest
Tango Red
Everest white

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Mahindra Thar User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.1Features
4.3Safety
4.8Design
4.2Value For Money
3.9Comfort
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Mahindra Thar User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Mahindra Thar impresses with its rugged style and exceptional off-road capabilities, while users cite comfort and practicality issues for daily use.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExceptional off-road performance
  • check circle iconRugged, iconic design
  • check circle iconStrong engine performance
  • check circle iconHigh ground clearance
  • check circle iconGood safety rating

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited rear seat space
  • warning iconBouncy ride on roads
  • warning iconAverage fuel efficiency
  • warning iconPoor boot capacity
  • warning iconHeavy steering at low speeds

User Reviews

Great for Long Rides with a Stylish Design
Excellent design and performance. The pulling power is impressive, and it offers great value for money. It has a very stylish design, and I really like this vehicle
By: Samson (Mar 5, 2026)
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Nice car of the Mahindra
It looks very nice and becomes even more beautiful when modified. This car is great for traveling in mountainous and hilly areas, and its power is top-notch.
By: ADITYA BHARDWAJ (Feb 20, 2026)
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It's an Experience, not just a Car
The Thar is all about the experience. It feels like an event every time I get behind the wheel. The 4x4 capability is confidence-inspiring. The only drawback is the small rear visibility. The reverse camera helps a lot.
By: Chandan Roy (Dec 22, 2025)
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Highly Recommended for Enthusiasts
If you are an enthusiast, go for it. If you want a mileage machine, look elsewhere. Diesel manual gives me 13.5 kmpl on average. The feature list is adequate, not overly complex, which is good for an off-roader.
By: Sumeet Khera (Dec 22, 2025)
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Unstoppable & Unapologetic
This is not a soft-roader, it's the real deal. It’s got that raw, adventurous character. The design is just stellar. Mahindra has done a great job on the engine's refinement. Is the Thar safe? Yes, 4-star GNCAP rating is good for an off-roader.
By: Sanam Puri (Dec 22, 2025)
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Mahindra Thar Related News

Malaika Arora’s Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition stands out with blacked-out styling and an all-black cabin.
Malaika Arora adds Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition to her garage
5 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s sports utility vehicle sales rose 11 per cent in May 2026.
Scorpio, Thar and Bolero help lift Mahindra SUV sales 11% in May 2026
1 Jun 2026
Mahindra Thar continues to offer strong off-road capability with modern features and multiple drivetrain options.
Planning to buy the Mahindra Thar? 5 things to know before spending your money
14 May 2026
The Thar Roxx-based ATV features an open-frame design with military-grade equipment and enhanced off-road hardware.
Anand Mahindra reveals Thar Roxx-Based ATV built for the Indian Army
6 May 2026
The Thar Roxx STAR EDN is a special, range-topping edition for the SUV with cosmetic upgrades and premium interiors.
Mahindra Thar Roxx STAR EDN launched; Prices start at 16.85 lakh
23 Jan 2026
View all
 Mahindra Thar Related News

Mahindra Thar Specifications and Features

Max Power117-150 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque300-320 Nm
Mileage8 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1497-2184 cc
SunroofNo
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Thar specs and features

Mahindra Thar Mileage

Mahindra Thar in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Thar's petrol variant is 8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
AXT Diesel MT RWD
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
9 kmpl

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