The Mahindra Thar is a three-door off-roader SUV that has maintained a cult status in India since its first-generation debut in the country in 2010. Thar was positioned as a lifestyle 4x4 with old-school appeal and hardcore off-road ability. The second-generation model was launched in 2020 with a comprehensive redesign and a choice of petrol and diesel engines, making it more versatile for daily use as well. Over the years, Mahindra has expanded the lineup of the Thar to include 2WD variants, broadening accessibility to a wider audience who seek to buy the Thar, the iconic true-blue SUV. In 2023, Mahindra introduced the Thar Roxx, a more practical five-door version of the SUV, followed by incremental updates such as new colours and features. In July 2025, the facelifted Mahindra Thar — termed as a Mid-Cycle Enhancement (MCE) — was introduced with subtle design changes, new features, and updated equipment.

Overview and Legacy: A True Off-Roading Icon

The first-generation Thar debuted in 2010 as a successor to the Mahindra Major, drawing inspiration from the Willys Jeep. A full-model change followed in 2020 with the second-generation Thar. The 2025 facelift (MCE) was launched in July 2025, featuring revised styling, a larger infotainment system, and new features.

The paradigm shift occurred in 2020 with the launch of the second-generation Thar, which transformed it from a niche off-roader into a versatile lifestyle SUV. The 2025 MCE Facelift, launched in July 2025, further refines this dual identity with crucial updates:

Experience: The introduction of 2WD variants broadened its appeal for city driving, while the standard 4WD trims cemented its off-road dominance.

The introduction of 2WD variants broadened its appeal for city driving, while the standard 4WD trims cemented its off-road dominance. Timeliness: The 2025 MCE brings a modernised cabin and key safety additions like the reverse camera.

Mahindra Thar 2025 Price in India and Variants

The 2025 Mahindra Thar is positioned aggressively in the lifestyle SUV segment, catering to both budget-conscious buyers and hardcore enthusiasts.

The ex-showroom price range for the current Mahindra Thar starts at ₹9.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹16.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Drivetrain & Trim Breakdown

The Thar is offered in two main trims, AX OPT (Adventure Focused) and LX (Lifestyle/Comfort Focused), available across multiple drivetrain configurations:

Drivetrain Engine Options Ex-Showroom Price Range Ideal For 2WD (RWD) 1.5-litre Diesel, 2.0-litre Petrol ₹ 9.99 Lakhs – ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Daily commuting and highway use. 4WD 2.2-litre Diesel, 2.0-litre Petrol ₹ 14.69 Lakhs – ₹ 16.99 Lakhs Serious off-roading and adventure travel.

The most accessible variant is the AXT Diesel MT RWD ( ₹9.99 Lakhs), while the top-of-the-line model is the LXT Diesel AT 4WD ( ₹16.99 Lakhs).

Engine Specifications, Performance & Mileage

The Mahindra Thar boasts a powerful line-up of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, ensuring performance across various terrains.

Engine Specs at a Glance

Engine Type Capacity Fuel Type Power Output Torque Output Transmission Drivetrain mStallion 150 1997 cc (2.0L) Petrol 150 hp 320 Nm 6MT / 6AT 2WD & 4WD mHawk 130 2184 cc (2.2L) Diesel 130 hp 300 Nm 6MT / 6AT 4WD Only D117 1497 cc (1.5L) Diesel 117 hp 300 Nm 6MT 2WD Only



4x4 Capability: The 4WD variants feature a standard low-range transfer case and shift-on-the-fly mechanism, providing essential torque multiplication for tackling extreme gradients and challenging off-road obstacles.

The 4WD variants feature a standard and mechanism, providing essential torque multiplication for tackling extreme gradients and challenging off-road obstacles. Suspension: The robust ladder-frame chassis is complemented by a double wishbone setup with coil springs at the front and a multi-link coil spring arrangement at the rear, offering durability and a balanced ride.

Fuel Efficiency (Mileage)

The Thar offers a competitive mileage range of 8.0 kmpl to 15.2 kmpl, depending on the engine and drivetrain configuration. The 1.5-litre diesel 2WD variant is the most fuel-efficient option, making it an excellent choice for daily city use.

2025 MCE Facelift: Latest Features and Interior Updates

The 2025 MCE Facelift focuses on enhancing the cabin experience and introducing practical, modern features:

Key Feature Upgrades (2025 Facelift)

Category New/Updated Features Benefit Infotainment Larger 10.25-inch Touchscreen with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Enhanced connectivity and modern user interface. Off-Road Tech Adventure Statistic 2 infotainment feature and off-road displays. Provides real-time information on pitch, roll, and drivetrain status. Convenience Rear AC Vents (Relocated), Reworked Console Layout, and power window switches (Relocated). Improved rear occupant comfort and better ergonomics. Safety/Design Rear Camera (Standard on higher trims), Washer-equipped Wiper, Dual-Tone Bumper. Significant safety enhancement for parking, alongside cosmetic improvements.

Available Colours

The Thar is available in a vibrant palette, which now includes the new Battleship Grey and Tango Red, in addition to established colours like Red Rage, Deep Grey, Desert Fury, Stealth Black, Deep Forest, and Everest White.

Safety and Trustworthiness (Global NCAP Rating)

The Mahindra Thar has established its safety credentials, scoring a commendable four-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child occupant protection. This high rating is attributed to its robust ladder-frame chassis and standard safety kit.

Safety Equipment

Standard: Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, and three-point seatbelts for all four seats.

Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, and three-point seatbelts for all four seats. Higher Trims (LX): ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with Roll-Over Mitigation. Hill-Hold and Hill-Descent Control. Reverse Camera (New in 2025 Facelift). ISOFIX child seat mounts.



Mahindra Thar Rivals

The Thar competes directly with dedicated lifestyle off-road SUVs and indirectly with other robust ladder-frame vehicles.

Direct Rivals: Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha .

and . Indirect Alternatives: Ladder-frame SUVs like the Mahindra Bolero Neo, and higher-priced adventure-focused SUVs that appeal to the same segment of enthusiasts.

Mahindra Thar FAQs

What is the price of Thar 2025?

The ex-showroom price for the 3-door Thar starts from approximately ₹9.99 Lakhs (Base RWD Diesel) and reaches ₹17.62 Lakhs (Top 4WD Diesel AT). The larger, more feature-rich 5-door Thar Roxx starts from approximately ₹12.25 Lakhs and goes up to ₹22.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).1

What is the mileage of Mahindra Thar 2025?

The ARAI-certified mileage for the Thar varies significantly: the most efficient 3-door 1.5L Diesel 2WD variant delivers up to 15.2 kmpl. The larger 4x4 Petrol and Diesel automatics typically return lower figures, closer to 8–9 kmpl in real-world city driving.

Is Thar 4 seater or 5 seater?

The current 3-door Thar is strictly a 4-seater. The newly introduced 5-door Thar Roxx is a 5-seater vehicle.2 The Thar is not available in a 6-seater or 7-seater configuration.

Is Thar a family car?

The 3-door Thar is not a practical family car; it is a lifestyle/off-roader with a bumpy ride and difficult rear access.3 The 5-door Thar Roxx is the more family-oriented option, offering improved comfort, seating for 5, easy access, and more practicality due to its larger size and refined suspension.

What is the waiting period for Thar in 2025?

The waiting period is highly variable based on the model and city, but generally ranges from 1 to 3 months. The highest demand variants (such as the 4WD and the new 5-door Roxx) may command the longest waits.