Mahindra has unveiled the 2020 Thar with a whole lot of updates - on the outside, under the hood as well as on the inside. To be launched on October 2, the car boasts of two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. One can also choose between six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a six-speed manual transmission. The Thar 2020's cabin promises comfort - on city roads or in the wilderness. It gets a a seven-inch 'drizzle-resistant' infotainment screen which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The rear seats of the car are now forward facing while speakers are mounted on the top. Most interesting, perhaps, is that the upholstery of the car's upholstery is now completely washable. Thar will also be offered with three roof options - Hard Top, Soft Top and - for the first time - a Convertible Top.