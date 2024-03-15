Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsMahindraTharEarth Editon Diesel MT 4WD

Mahindra Thar Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
19.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Thar specs and features

Thar Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD Latest Updates

Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Thar Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 19.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 2.2L I4 mHawk 130
  • Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 57 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra Thar Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD Price

    Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD
    ₹19.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,15,000
    RTO
    2,17,875
    Insurance
    73,459
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,06,834
    EMI@40,985/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Mahindra Thar Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.2L I4 mHawk 130
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    14.3 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 65 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
    Front Suspension
    Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 65 R18
    Ground Clearance
    226 mm
    Length
    3985 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1844 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    3 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    57 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Visual display
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    No
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Optional
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Centre
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Lever
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Mahindra Thar Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD EMI
    EMI36,887 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    17,16,150
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    17,16,150
    Interest Amount
    4,97,055
    Payable Amount
    22,13,205

    Mahindra Thar other Variants

    AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
    ₹13.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,25,001
    RTO
    1,52,625
    Insurance
    55,426
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,33,552
    EMI@28,663/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
    ₹15.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD
    ₹16.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    AX (O) Convertible Top Petrol MT 4WD
    ₹16.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX (O) Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD
    ₹17.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD
    ₹17.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    LX Hard Top Petrol MT 4WD
    ₹17.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Earth Edition Petrol MT 4WD
    ₹18.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    LX Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD
    ₹18.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    LX Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD
    ₹18.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    LX Convertible Top Petrol AT 4WD
    ₹19.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    LX Hard Top Petrol AT 4WD
    ₹19.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Earth Editon Petrol AT 4WD
    ₹19.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    LX Convertible Top Diesel AT 4WD
    ₹20.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD
    ₹20.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Earth Editon Diesel AT 4WD
    ₹20.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Mahindra Thar Alternatives

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta S (O) 1.5 Diesel

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar vs Creta
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos HTX 1.5 Diesel iMT

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar vs Seltos
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero B6 Opt

    9.9 - 10.91 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar vs Bolero
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha AT Dual Tone

    12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar vs Jimny
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0L TSI MT

    11.89 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Thar vs Kushaq

    Popular SUV Cars

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Creta Price in Delhi
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Nexon Price in Delhi
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700 Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Brezza Price in Delhi
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Fortuner Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars

    Popular Mahindra Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mahindra Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    BYD Seal

    BYD Seal

    41 - 53 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    1.85 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Porsche Macan EV

    Porsche Macan EV

    1.65 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    7.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    21 - 23 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MG eRX5

    MG eRX5

    25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    5 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details