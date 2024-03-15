Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Thar Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 19.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionThar is a 4 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Thar Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 19.07 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: