Thar is a 4 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Thar Earth Edition Petrol MT 4WD in Delhi is Rs. 18.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Earth Edition Petrol MT 4WD is 57 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: