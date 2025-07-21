Mahindra Thar Images

Best looking and quality car

Mahindra Thar is a robust SUV that is perfect for off-roading enthusiasts. Its bold design, muscular look and modern features make it stylish. Both petrol and diesel engines are powerful, and the 4x4 capability is all-terrain. The interior is now more premium, with a touchscreen and washable cabin. Mileage is average - 9-11 kmpl in petrol and 13-15 kmpl in diesel. The service network is quite good, Overall, Thar is a lifestyle vehicle that is the best choice for those who want both adventure and style.

By: Neetesh meena ( Jul 21, 2025 )