Mahindra Thar Images

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Mahindra Thar Front Left

Mahindra Thar

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9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs*
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*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Mahindra Thar User Reviews & Ratings

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504 Ratings & Reviews
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User Reviews

Best looking and quality car
Mahindra Thar is a robust SUV that is perfect for off-roading enthusiasts. Its bold design, muscular look and modern features make it stylish. Both petrol and diesel engines are powerful, and the 4x4 capability is all-terrain. The interior is now more premium, with a touchscreen and washable cabin. Mileage is average - 9-11 kmpl in petrol and 13-15 kmpl in diesel. The service network is quite good, Overall, Thar is a lifestyle vehicle that is the best choice for those who want both adventure and style.
By: Neetesh meena (Jul 21, 2025)
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Thar LX 4WD: Rugged Power Meets Urban Comfort
The Mahindra Thar LX Diesel AT 4WD blends iconic off-road ability with modern comfort and tech. Its bold design, 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, and shift-on-fly 4WD system make it adventure-ready, while the 6-speed automatic ensures smooth urban driving. With 226mm ground clearance, it handles rough terrain with ease. Inside, it offers a 7-inch touchscreen, roof speakers, cruise control, and improved cabin insulation. Mileage ranges from 9–14 km/l depending on usage. Though rear space is limited, it’s well-built and practical for thrill-seekers. Backed by Mahindra’s strong service network, it’s a capable, fun SUV for true off-road enthusiasts.
By: Vikas kumar (Aug 3, 2025)
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The Monster on Road
The car has excellent looks and truly feels like a monster on the road. It's a big car with great mileage and ample space, making every drive smooth and comfortable.
By: Sabby (Jul 23, 2025)
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Black helicopter
According to user reviews, the Mahindra Thar is celebrated for its bold design, powerful engine, and exceptional off-road capabilities, making it a favorite among adventure seekers. However, there are notable concerns regarding fuel efficiency and interior comfort, particularly for rear passengers, along with high maintenance costs that may deter budget-conscious buyers.
By: Gopi (Jul 27, 2025)
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Best Road Presence
Owning the Mahindra Thar feels like living a mini adventure every day. Its rugged design turns heads, and the 4x4 capability handles tough terrains with ease. I love the soft-top convertible—it brings a raw, open-road vibe. The diesel engine offers great low-end torque, perfect for off-roading. However, comfort is average, especially in the rear, and the boot space is limited. Ride quality is stiff, and fuel economy isn’t its strong point. The interior is functional but lacks premium feel. Still, for weekend drives and off-road fun, the Thar is more than a vehicle—it’s a soulful experience.
By: Amit Sharma (Jul 21, 2025)
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Mahindra Thar Related News

Malaika Arora’s Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition stands out with blacked-out styling and an all-black cabin.
Malaika Arora adds Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition to her garage
5 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s sports utility vehicle sales rose 11 per cent in May 2026.
Scorpio, Thar and Bolero help lift Mahindra SUV sales 11% in May 2026
1 Jun 2026
Mahindra Thar continues to offer strong off-road capability with modern features and multiple drivetrain options.
Planning to buy the Mahindra Thar? 5 things to know before spending your money
14 May 2026
The Thar Roxx-based ATV features an open-frame design with military-grade equipment and enhanced off-road hardware.
Anand Mahindra reveals Thar Roxx-Based ATV built for the Indian Army
6 May 2026
The Thar Roxx STAR EDN is a special, range-topping edition for the SUV with cosmetic upgrades and premium interiors.
Mahindra Thar Roxx STAR EDN launched; Prices start at 16.85 lakh
23 Jan 2026
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 Mahindra Thar Related News

Mahindra Thar Videos

When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra has launched the new Thar SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.80 lakh.
Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review
2 Oct 2020
Tata Curvv and Mahindra Thar Roxx were among the top SUVs in India to undergo crash tests at Bharat NCAP in 2024. Both SUVs returned with five-star safety rating.
Safest SUVs of the year: Watch Bharat NCAP crash test videos of all 10 model in 2024
30 Dec 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
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