Mahindra Thar Images

Thar LX 4WD: Rugged Power Meets Urban ComfortThe Mahindra Thar LX Diesel AT 4WD blends iconic off-road ability with modern comfort and tech. Its bold design, 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, and shift-on-fly 4WD system make it adventure-ready, while the 6-speed automatic ensures smooth urban driving. With 226mm ground clearance, it handles rough terrain with ease. Inside, it offers a 7-inch touchscreen, roof speakers, cruise control, and improved cabin insulation. Mileage ranges from 9–14 km/l depending on usage. Though rear space is limited, it’s well-built and practical for thrill-seekers. Backed by Mahindra’s strong service network, it’s a capable, fun SUV for true off-road enthusiasts.By: Vikas kumar (Aug 3, 2025)