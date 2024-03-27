Force Gurkha 5-door to be launched this year, to take on Mahindra Thar 5-door

Force Motors is all set to bring the much anticipated Gurkha 5-door to the market and has dropped the teaser for the upcoming offering. The Force Gurkha 5-door will be a rival to the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door and much like its competitor, it will be based on the Gurkha 3-door currently on sale.

The teaser image gives a bare minimum look at the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door. The off-roader sports a longer wheelbase along with an extra set of doors. The boxy silhouette has been retained, which makes the model instantly recognisable. Force Motors is expected to carry most of the design details from the Gurkha 3-door to the 5-door model.

Also Read : Force Gurkha off-roader gets an electrified version in Europe as MW Spartan 2.0

Notably, the side-facing large rear windows on the Gurkha 3-door have been replaced by proper roll-down windows, which should come as a big relief for rear passengers. Previously spy shots have hinted at a revised front grille and bumper and more square headlamps over the 3-door model.

The cabin is expected to remain largely identical barring a few essential changes. Expect to see a proper second bench or captain seats, while a usable boot space will be a big welcome as well. The automaker could throw in more creature comforts on the 5-door model that is likely to be targeted at family buyers looking for practicality without losing off-road capability.

Also Read : Force Gurkha 5-door spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Jimny

The Force Gurkha remains one of the last old-school ladder-on-frame off-roaders with a utilitarian charm that purists appreciate

Power is likely to come from the same 2.6-litre four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine tuned for 91 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and is expected to come with rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations.

This is not the first time Force Motors has given a glimpse at the Gurkha 5-door. A more detailed look was presented to the Indonesian market in the form of the Ksatria SUV at the 2022 Defence Expo in the Southeast Asian country. Pricing will be crucial for the Gurkha and will be reasonably more than the 3-door model. The launch is likely to take place towards mid-2024.

