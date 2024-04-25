HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Land Rover Defender Octa To Be Officially Unveiled On 3rd July

Land Rover Defender Octa to be officially unveiled on 3rd July

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Land Rover Defender Octa is being tested for the past three years. Powering the SUV is a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Land Rover Defender Octa
Land Rover Defender Octa will be powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine.
Land Rover Defender Octa
Land Rover Defender Octa will be powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine.

Land Rover has announced that they will be unveiling the Defender Octa on 3rd July. It will be the most powerful version of the Defender to go on sale. Moreover, the Defender Octa will be the first vehicle from the company to wear the ‘JLR’ badge. Jaguar Land Rover underwent a restructuring in 2023 revising itself to JLR and making the Defender, Range Rover and Discovery models into standalone brands.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2024, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: JLR Land Rover Defender Octa Land Rover Defender Land Rover India Land Rover

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.