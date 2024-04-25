Land Rover Defender Octa to be officially unveiled on 3rd July
- Land Rover Defender Octa is being tested for the past three years. Powering the SUV is a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Land Rover Defender Octa will be powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine.
Land Rover has announced that they will be unveiling the Defender Octa on 3rd July. It will be the most powerful version of the Defender to go on sale. Moreover, the Defender Octa will be the first vehicle from the company to wear the ‘JLR’ badge. Jaguar Land Rover underwent a restructuring in 2023 revising itself to JLR and making the Defender, Range Rover and Discovery models into standalone brands.
First Published Date: 25 Apr 2024, 12:38 PM IST
