Land Rover Defender Octa to be officially unveiled on 3rd July

Land Rover has announced that they will be unveiling the Defender Octa on 3rd July. It will be the most powerful version of the Defender to go on sale. Moreover, the Defender Octa will be the first vehicle from the company to wear the ‘JLR’ badge. Jaguar Land Rover underwent a restructuring in 2023 revising itself to JLR and making the Defender, Range Rover and Discovery models into standalone brands.