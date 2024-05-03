HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: 10 things that have changed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2024, 12:32 PM
  • Mahindra plans to establish itself as one of the top players in the sub-compact SUV segment by replacing the XUV300 with its brand new model XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO XUV300
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as a brand new SUV which will replace the XUV300 in the sub-compact SUV segment. The XUV 3XO is essentially the SUV300 reborn with a new design, new engine and host of new features.
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as a brand new SUV which will replace the XUV300 in the sub-compact SUV segment. The XUV 3XO is essentially the SUV300 reborn with a new design, new engine and host of new features.

Mahindra and Mahindra has introduced a new SUV in the XUV 3XO which was launched earlier this week at a starting price of 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV 3XO will compete in the sub-compact SUV space where Mahindra earlier had the XUV300 as its bet. Essentially, the XUV 3XO replaces the XUV300 as Mahindra's new model in the segment. However, the XUV 3XO is seen as the XUV300 in a new shell, new design with new engine and feature list. Here is how the XUV 3XO is different from the outgoing XUV300.

1 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: Design changes

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO with several changes compared to the XUV300. While the SUV retains its profile silhouette, the front face and the rear section has undergone updates. These include a brand new blacked-out grille with Mahindra logo and vertical bars in chrome, a new set of C-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlight, reworked bumper and a bonnet with more creases. At the rear, the connected LED taillights have also been updated along with a redesigned bumper.

2 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: New set of wheels

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO with new set of alloy wheels. Instead of the 16-inch tyres offered with the XUV300, the XUV 3XO will come with 17-inch wheels. The design of the alloys have also been updated.

3 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: More space for luggage

Mahindra has also redesigned the boot space to carve out more are to store luggage. One of the biggest cons of the XUV300 was lack of luggage area at the rear. From 257 litres, Mahindra has increased the space to 364 litres in the XUV 3XO SUV. It also offers more depth helping owners to accommodate larger luggage.

4 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: Interior space

There is no big changes in terms of dimensions between XUV 3XO and the XUV300. The XUV 3XO stands 3,990 mm in length, 1,821 mm of width and 1,647 mm of height. The wheelbase of the XUV 3XO stands at 2,600 mm, same as the XUV300. Yet, Mahindra has been able to increase space for the rear passengers as well as the boot.

5 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: Bigger, better infotainment screen

Mahindra has introduced a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the XUV 3XO which is an upgrade from the 9-inch screen offered earlier. It gets even better as Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with the AdrenoX user interface, something that flagship models like XUV700 and Scorpio-N get.

6 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: Larger and improved driver display

The size of the digital drive display has also grown to 10.25 inches in the XUV 3XO SUV. The display not only offers key drive related information like tyre pressure monitoring system, it also offers screening of navigation, blind spot camera and ADAS features. 

7 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: From no sunroof to panoramic sunroof

The XUV 3XO is the first SUV in its segment to offer panoramic sunroof, a feature most sought after by Indian customers. The XUV300 did not offer sunroof. The panoramic sunroof on the XUV 3XO covers nearly 70 per cent of the roof and is operated electronically.

8 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: Plethora of features introduced

Mahindra has loaded the XUV 3XO with features that were not part of the outgoing XUV300. These features include wireless Android Auto, 360-degree camera, 6-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and more

9 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: New nomenclature for variants

Mahindra has introduced the XUV 3XO in nine variants. The name of the variants have been changed to MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7 and AX7 Luxury. Earlier, Mahindra used to offer XUV300 variants with W nomenclature.

10 Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300: New colour options

Mahindra is offering more choices in terms of exterior colour options for the XUV 3XO. There are eight colours to choose from, including Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Dune Beige, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black and Tango Red. Mahindra is also offering dual-tone options with a black roof.

First Published Date: 03 May 2024, 12:32 PM IST

