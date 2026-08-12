Land Rover Discovery Price:

Land Rover Discovery is priced between Rs. 1.25 - 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Land Rover Discovery?

The Land Rover Discovery is available in 5 variants - 3.0 Diesel S, Gemini Edition, 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE , Metropolitan Edition, Tempest Edition.

What are the Land Rover Discovery colour options?

Land Rover Discovery comes in eleven colour options: Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey, Yulong White, Byron Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Charente Grey, Hukuba Silver.

What is the ground clearance of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery has a ground clearance of 207 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2997 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery rivals are Kia EV9, BMW X7, Toyota Vellfire, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

What is the mileage of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery comes with a mileage of 12.37 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery offers a 7 Seater configuration.