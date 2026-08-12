Land Rover Discovery Key Specs
- Engine2997 cc
- Mileage6.1-12.37 kmpl
- Power345 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space258 litres
- Max Torque700 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
Land Rover Discovery is priced between Rs. 1.25 - 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Land Rover Discovery is available in 5 variants - 3.0 Diesel S, Gemini Edition, 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE , Metropolitan Edition, Tempest Edition.
Land Rover Discovery comes in eleven colour options: Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey, Yulong White, Byron Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Charente Grey, Hukuba Silver.
Land Rover Discovery has a ground clearance of 207 mm.
Land Rover Discovery comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2997 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Land Rover Discovery rivals are Kia EV9, BMW X7, Toyota Vellfire, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
Land Rover Discovery comes with a mileage of 12.37 kmpl (Company claimed).
Land Rover Discovery offers a 7 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Land Rover Discovery
|Rs. 1.25 CrOnwards
|345 bhp
|700 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|207 mm
|258 litres
|4956 mm
|2073 mm
|1888 mm
|6.2 metres
|Kia EV9
|Rs. 1.3 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|10
|-
|-
|5015 mm
|1980 mm
|1780 mm
|-
|DiscoveryVSEV9
|BMW X7
|Rs. 1.26 CrOnwards
|335 bhp
|700 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|5181 mm
|2000 mm
|1835 mm
|-
|DiscoveryVSX7
|Toyota Vellfire
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|142 bhp
|240 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|5010 mm
|1850 mm
|1950 mm
|-
|DiscoveryVSVellfire
|Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
|Rs. 1.33 CrOnwards
|536 bhp
|858 Nm
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|5136 mm
|1965 mm
|1718 mm
|5.6 metres
|DiscoveryVSEQS SUV
Land Rover Discovery is available in the 11 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|345 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|700 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12.37 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2997 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
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