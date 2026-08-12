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LAND ROVER Discovery

₹1.25 - 1.39 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Land Rover Discovery Price:

Land Rover Discovery is priced between Rs. 1.25 - 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Land Rover Discovery?

The Land Rover Discovery is available in 5 variants - 3.0 Diesel S, Gemini Edition, 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE , Metropolitan Edition, Tempest Edition.

What are the Land Rover Discovery colour options?

Land Rover Discovery comes in eleven colour options: Lantau Bronze, Silicon Silver, Portofino Blue, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey, Yulong White, Byron Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Charente Grey, Hukuba Silver.

What is the ground clearance of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery has a ground clearance of 207 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2997 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery rivals are Kia EV9, BMW X7, Toyota Vellfire, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

What is the mileage of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery comes with a mileage of 12.37 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Land Rover Discovery?

Land Rover Discovery offers a 7 Seater configuration.

Land Rover Discovery Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2997 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    6.1-12.37 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    345 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    258 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    700 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Discovery SpecsView specs icon

Land Rover Discovery Variants

Land Rover Discovery price starts at ₹ 1.25 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.39 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Discovery comes in 5 variants. Land Rover Discovery's top variant is Tempest Edition.
5 Variants Available
Discovery 3.0 Diesel S
₹1.25 Cr*
2997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Discovery Gemini Edition
₹1.26 Cr*
2997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Discovery 3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE
₹1.3 Cr*
2997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Land Rover Discovery Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
The Indian passenger vehicle market is shifting from hatchbacks to SUVs, driving sales growth and export records.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
The SUVs compared feature monocoque chassis and AWD systems, with varied engines and prices from ₹18.15 to ₹47.11 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 May 2026
The Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari excel in comfort and premium features, appealing to families and long-distance travelers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 May 2026
VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. reported a 6.9% sales increase in April 2026, driven by Eicher’s domestic market growth, despite declining exports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
Ensure thorough pre-delivery inspection (PDI) of your new car to verify quality and functionality before driving it home.Read Full Story

Land Rover Discovery Visual Comparison

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Land Rover Discovery comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery image
Rs. 1.25 CrOnwards
51
345 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV8207 mm258 litres4956 mm2073 mm1888 mm6.2 metres
Kia EV9Kia EV9 imageRs. 1.3 CrOnwards----SUV10--5015 mm1980 mm1780 mm-DiscoveryVSEV9
BMW X7BMW X7 imageRs. 1.26 CrOnwards
4.5101
335 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV8--5181 mm2000 mm1835 mm-DiscoveryVSX7
Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.270
142 bhp240 NmAutomaticMUV6--5010 mm1850 mm1950 mm-DiscoveryVSVellfire
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMercedes-Benz EQS SUV imageRs. 1.33 CrOnwards
51
536 bhp858 Nm-SUV8--5136 mm1965 mm1718 mm5.6 metresDiscoveryVSEQS SUV

Land Rover Discovery Images

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Land Rover Discovery Image 2
Land Rover Discovery Image 3
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Land Rover Discovery Image 6

Land Rover Discovery Colours

Land Rover Discovery is available in the 11 Colours in India.

Lantau Bronze
Silicon Silver
Portofino Blue
Carpathian Grey
Eiger Grey
Yulong White
Byron Blue
Santorini Black
Fuji White
Charente Grey
Hukuba Silver
Lantau bronze

Land Rover Discovery Alternatives

Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
DiscoveryvsEV9
BMW X7

BMW X7

1.26 - 1.33 Cr
DiscoveryvsX7
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

1.2 - 1.3 Cr
DiscoveryvsVellfire
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
DiscoveryvsEQS SUV

Land Rover Discovery User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

Perfect Combination of Power and Comfort
Excellent performance with a very powerful engine and great features. Even on rough roads and hilly areas, it is very easy to drive.
By: Mukesh Vishwakarma (Oct 23, 2025)
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Land Rover Discovery Related News

The 2026 Discovery Sport gets Metropolitan and Landmark editions alongside a new Dynamic S variant.
2026 Discovery Sport: Here are 5 things you need to know about the updated luxury SUV
13 Jun 2025
The 2026 Discovery Sport features a more dynamic and sophisticated visual identity, expressed through three new distinct variants
2026 Land Rover Discovery Sport unveiled globally with enhanced design and tech. Check details
11 Jun 2025
Land Rover is celebrating 35 years of the Discovery SUV with a limited edition model and a new diesel-hybrid powertrain for the entire lineup.
Land Rover celebrates 35 years of Discovery SUV with limited edition model
12 Jul 2024
The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets new alloys, while the grille, bumper and lower sills are now finished in gloss black
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched with updates, priced at 67.90 lakh
16 Jan 2024
Jaguar Land Rover has earmarked an $18.6 billion investment for a massive rebranding attempt towards an electric future.
Range Rover, Defender and Discovery to be individual brands in reimagined JLR
20 Apr 2023
View all
 Land Rover Discovery Related News

Land Rover Discovery Specifications and Features

Max Power345 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque700 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12.37 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2997 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all Discovery specs and features

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