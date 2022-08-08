Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report

Land Rover Discovery would come with an ICE, plug-in hybrid and an EV variant in its new generation iteration.

Land Rover is reportedly working on a new Discovery that is expected to hit the market sometime in 2025. This revamped luxury SUV will come as a more family-focused vehicle, claims the report. Thierry Bolloré, CEO of the Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marque, has told Auto Express that the Discovery is here to stay. However, he also mentioned that the formula for this SUV would be drastically changed to separate it from its two seven- and eight-seater cousins, Defender and Range Rover, respectively.

Bolloré reportedly said that the automaker is completely reinventing the Discovery. "We are completely reinventing Discovery. We believe there is a space for it, but we have to be creative," said the Jaguar Land Rover boss. He also accepted that the new Defender had cannibalized sales of the Discovery. However, the company is aiming to turn the latter into a more family-focused vehicle to justify its existence. He didn't mention the specifics though.

The next generation Land Rover Discovery may come as an upmarket vehicle compared to the current one. It would ride on the same MLA platform that underpins the Range Rover Sport. This strategy would allow the automaker to develop ICE, plug-in hybrid and electric versions of the new generation Discovery. The OEM has already confirmed a zero-emission variant, and it is expected to arrive by the end of this decade. There would be a long-wheelbase derivative as well, claims the British auto brand.

The report also claims that the compact Discovery Sport may be discontinued. However, Bollore didn't confirm this definitely. Land Rover has already scrapped the plan for Road Rover, which was supposed to be more of a wagon than an SUV. This makes the case stronger for an updated Land Rover Discovery.

