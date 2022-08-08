HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Land Rover To Reinvent Discovery, May Discontinue Discovery Sport: Report

Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report

Land Rover Discovery would come with an ICE, plug-in hybrid and an EV variant in its new generation iteration.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 14:31 PM
Land Rover Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in the car brand's product line-up.
Land Rover Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in the car brand's product line-up.
Land Rover Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in the car brand's product line-up.
Land Rover Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in the car brand's product line-up.

Land Rover is reportedly working on a new Discovery that is expected to hit the market sometime in 2025. This revamped luxury SUV will come as a more family-focused vehicle, claims the report. Thierry Bolloré, CEO of the Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marque, has told Auto Express that the Discovery is here to stay. However, he also mentioned that the formula for this SUV would be drastically changed to separate it from its two seven- and eight-seater cousins, Defender and Range Rover, respectively.

(Also Read: Tata Motors seals acquisition deal for Ford's Sanand plant, will make EVs there)

Bolloré reportedly said that the automaker is completely reinventing the Discovery. "We are completely reinventing Discovery. We believe there is a space for it, but we have to be creative," said the Jaguar Land Rover boss. He also accepted that the new Defender had cannibalized sales of the Discovery. However, the company is aiming to turn the latter into a more family-focused vehicle to justify its existence. He didn't mention the specifics though.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.93 kmpl
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹80 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The next generation Land Rover Discovery may come as an upmarket vehicle compared to the current one. It would ride on the same MLA platform that underpins the Range Rover Sport. This strategy would allow the automaker to develop ICE, plug-in hybrid and electric versions of the new generation Discovery. The OEM has already confirmed a zero-emission variant, and it is expected to arrive by the end of this decade. There would be a long-wheelbase derivative as well, claims the British auto brand.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The report also claims that the compact Discovery Sport may be discontinued. However, Bollore didn't confirm this definitely. Land Rover has already scrapped the plan for Road Rover, which was supposed to be more of a wagon than an SUV. This makes the case stronger for an updated Land Rover Discovery.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 14:26 PM IST
TAGS: Land rover land rover discovery discovery sport luxury car tata motors
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-ups act as mobile power sources during Kentucky floods
Ford F-150 Lightning pick-ups act as mobile power sources during Kentucky floods
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city