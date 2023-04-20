Land Rover Discovery Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Land Rover Discovery comes in twelve petrol variant and six diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Discovery measures 4,956 mm in length, 2,073 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,923 mm. The ground clearance of Discovery is 207. A seven-seat model, Land Rover Discovery sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Land Rover Discovery price starts at ₹ 88.06 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.2 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Discovery comes in 18 variants. Land Rover Discovery top variant price is ₹ 1.2 Cr.
₹88.06 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹91.05 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹92.88 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹93.81 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹93.85 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹95.64 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹95.68 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹96.48 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹96.61 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹97.87 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹98.44 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹99.28 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.11 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.13 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.14 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.16 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.17 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.2 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price