Land Rover Discovery Specifications

Land Rover Discovery is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 88,06,000 in India. It is available in 18 variants, 1997.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Land Rover Discovery Specs

Land Rover Discovery comes in twelve petrol variant and six diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Discovery measures 4,956 mm in length, 2,073 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,923 mm. ...Read More

Land Rover Discovery Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.05
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
209
Engine Type
3.0L AJD Turbocharged V6 Diesel MHEV
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1073
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Fully Independent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Fully Independent, Double Wishbones with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Height
1888
Ground Clearance
207
Length
4956
Width
2073
Wheelbase
2923
Bootspace
258
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
89
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents On Roof and Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Rear Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Land Rover Discovery News

Jaguar Land Rover has earmarked an $18.6 billion investment for a massive rebranding attempt towards an electric future.
Range Rover, Defender and Discovery to be individual brands in reimagined JLR
20 Apr 2023
Lithium, which is one of the most essential minerals to make batteries for electric vehicles, has been found in abundance in Jammu and Kashmir. However, experts think that mining the mineral could pose serious risk.
Lithium discovery in India key to EV push, but mining poses risks: Experts
24 Feb 2023
Land Rover Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in the car brand's product line-up.
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
8 Aug 2022
Discovery Sport sits between Evoque and Velar in Land Rover's line-up. Courtesy of Land Rover.
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport deliveries start in India
29 Jul 2022
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
18 Apr 2022
Land Rover Discovery Variants & Price List

Land Rover Discovery price starts at ₹ 88.06 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.2 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Discovery comes in 18 variants. Land Rover Discovery top variant price is ₹ 1.2 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.0 Petrol
88.06 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 S Petrol
91.05 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 SE Petrol
92.88 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic S
93.81 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
3.0 Petrol S
93.85 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE
95.64 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
3.0 Petrol SE
95.68 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 HSE Petrol
96.48 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
3.0 Petrol R-Dynamic S
96.61 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 Petrol R-Dynamic HSE
97.87 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
3.0 Petrol R-Dynamic SE
98.44 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
3.0 Petrol HSE
99.28 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
3.0 Diesel S
1.11 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
3.0 Diesel SE
1.13 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic S
1.14 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
3.0 Diesel HSE
1.16 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic SE
1.17 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
3.0 Diesel R-Dynamic HSE
1.2 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

