2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched with updates, priced at 67.90 lakh

Land Rover India has launched the 2024 Discovery Sport in the country and the mid-size luxury SUV gets improvements for the new model year. The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport is priced at ₹67.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets subtle styling upgrades along with a revamped cabin, bringing the SUV more in line with the rest of the Land Rover range. The Discovery Sport was updated globally in June last year and is now being rolled out in India.

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets subtle styling upgrades along with a revamped cabin, bringing the SUV more in line with the rest of the Land

Available in only the Dynamic SE trim, engine options on the 2024 Discovery Sport include the same 2.0-litre petrol engine with 245 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel develops 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both units come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read : Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025)

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a new 11.4-inch screen with a revised centre console. There's also a new three-spoke steering wheel and a gear shifter

Speaking about the launch, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “The new Discovery Sport is versatile by design and perfect for active families that like to hit the road cocooned in luxury. It is a characterful, modern, compact SUV with a versatile interior, breadth of capability as well as intuitive technology, that makes every journey for the family one of utmost comfort and safety."

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Land Rover Discovery Sport 1999.0 Multiple Both ₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q5 1984 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Wrangler 1998.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 53.90 - 59.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 65 Lakhs View Details Volvo XC60 1969.0 Multiple Automatic ₹ 61.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X3 1998.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 57.50 - 61.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a nip and tuck to the exterior. This includes the grille, lower body sills and lower bumpers, all finished in gloss black. The gloss black detailing also extends to the wheel arches, as well as the three-line signature of the front air intakes, giving it a distinctive look. The SUV also gets new 19-inch diamond-turned finish alloy wheels, while Land Rover has added the new Varesine Blue colour option.

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport carries over the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

The cabin has seen more comprehensive updates on the 2024 Discovery Sport with the older screen replaced by a new 11.4-inch curved glass display for the infotainment system. The centre console has been redesigned for a more minimalist look, like on the Range Rover and Defender models. The unit gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system with shortcut keys to major controls and functions on the sidebars. Land Rover says this ensures access to 90 per cent of the tasks with two taps from the home screen.

Also Read : Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport.

The 2024 Discovery Sport also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, two USB-C chargers in each row with a 12-volt power socket in the second row and loadspace, and climate control for the third-row occupants. The SUV also comes with a new gear shifter with shadow oak trim surrounding the unit. There’s also a newly-designed three-spoke steering wheel and DuoLeather interior with up to two colour options.

Other features include the PM 2.5 filtration air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, as well as 3D surround cameras and ClearSight Ground View, which offers a look under the bonnet of the vehicle. The new Discovery Sport carries over ClearSight rearview mirror with the IRVM doubling up as a rear camera screen. The SUV is available as a seven-seater and comes with 40:20:40 split functionality, allowing for 24-seat configurations. It also makes way for 1,794 mm of cargo space with all seats folded.

First Published Date: