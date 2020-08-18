Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Floor Mats Carpet Finisher Shadow Aluminium Metal Load space Scuff Plate R Dynamic Metal Front Tread plates Headlining Morzine Ebony Headlining Interior Lighting Analog Dials With Central TFT Display Perforated Grained Leather and Suede cloth Seats 10 Way Seats (8 Ways Electric, 2 Ways Manual) Smoker's Pack
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Adaptive Dynamic,Torque Vectoring by Braking ,Dynamics Stability Control ,Perimetric and Volumetric Protection ,Electric Parking Brake ,Roll Stability Control,Cornering Brake Control ,24x7 Road Side Assistance
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Rear Axle Open Differential Body Coloured Roof R Dynamic Exterior Pack Heated Rear Window With Wiper Flush Deploy able Door Handles Door Mirror Approach light Premium LED Headlights 5 spoke with Satin Dark Grey Finish Wheel
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes