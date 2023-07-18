HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Range Rover Velar Bookings Open, Deliveries To Begin From September 2023

Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries to begin from September 2023

JLR has announced that bookings for the Range Rover Velar have been opened in India. The new Range Rover Velar is available in Dynamic HSE with two powertrain options - the 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering a power of 246 bhp and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 201 bhp and 420 Nm torque. JLR has not announced the prices but the Velar will be competing against the Porsche Macan and Jaguar F Pace.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 11:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
For 2023, the Velar gets a few cosmetic upgrades.
For 2023, the Velar gets a few cosmetic upgrades.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement, featuring the latest technology and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design. Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Range Rover Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much more intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients."

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.