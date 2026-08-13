Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price:

Land Rover Range Rover Velar is priced between Rs. 87.9 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar is available in 2 variants - HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol, HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel.

What are the Land Rover Range Rover Velar colour options?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in four colour options: Varesine Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Zadar Grey.

What is the ground clearance of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar has a ground clearance of 196 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, comes with 1997 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar rivals are Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3, Jeep Wrangler, BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X5.

What is the mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes with a mileage of 13.1 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar offers a 5 Seater configuration.