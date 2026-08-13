Land Rover Range Rover Velar Key Specs
- Engine1997 cc
- Mileage13.1-15.2 kmpl
- Power201 - 247 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space673 litres
- Max Torque365 - 430 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
Land Rover Range Rover Velar is priced between Rs. 87.9 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar is available in 2 variants - HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol, HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in four colour options: Varesine Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Zadar Grey.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar has a ground clearance of 196 mm.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, comes with 1997 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar rivals are Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3, Jeep Wrangler, BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X5.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes with a mileage of 13.1 kmpl (Company claimed).
Land Rover Range Rover Velar offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Land Rover Range Rover Velar
|Rs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
|247 bhp
|365 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|196 mm
|513 litres
|4797 mm
|2041 mm
|1683 mm
|5.8 metres
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Rs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4747 mm
|2071 mm
|1664 mm
|6 metres
|Range Rover VelarVSF-Pace
|BMW X3
|Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1920 mm
|1660 mm
|-
|Range Rover VelarVSX3
|Jeep Wrangler
|Rs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards
|-
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|4
|237 mm
|897 litres
|4867 mm
|1931 mm
|1864 mm
|-
|Range Rover VelarVSWrangler
|BMW X4
|Rs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
|355 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4754 mm
|1927 mm
|1620 mm
|6.05 metres
|Range Rover VelarVSX4
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Rs. 77 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|620 L
|4716 mm
|1890 mm
|1640 mm
|-
|Range Rover VelarVSGLC
Land Rover Range Rover Velar is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Range Rover for its powerful performance and stunning design, noting it as unbeatable within its price range. However, some express concerns about cost and maintenance.
|Max Power
|201-247 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|365-430 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|13.1 kmpl
|Engine
|1997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Max Speed
|210-217 Kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
Land Rover Range Rover Velar in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Velar's petrol variant is 13.1 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol comes with a 82 litres fuel t...
ank.Read More
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