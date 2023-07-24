|Engine
Land Rover Range Rover Velar price starts at ₹ 93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Velar top variant price is ₹ 93 Lakhs.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variants. Average mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Velar's petrol variant is 13.1 kmpl. Land Rover Range Rover Velar petrol comes with a 82 litres litre fuel tank.