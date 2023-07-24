HT Auto
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 93,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1998.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
93 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Key Specs
Engine1998.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover Velar specs and features

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Variants & Price

Land Rover Range Rover Velar price starts at ₹ 93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Velar top variant price is ₹ 93 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
93 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
93 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Specifications and Features

Rear AC Vents
Yes
Body Type
SUV
Airbags
Yes
Keyless Entry
Yes
Mileage
13.1 kmpl
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol,Diesel
Max Speed
210-217 Kmph
Sunroof
Yes
View all Range Rover Velar specs and features

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Mileage

Land Rover Range Rover Velar in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variants. Average mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Velar's petrol variant is 13.1 kmpl. Land Rover Range Rover Velar petrol comes with a 82 litres litre fuel tank.

Select Variant:
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
13.1 kmpl

Trending Land Rover Cars

  • Popular
    View all Land Rover Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar News

    Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has recently bought a Range Rover Velar SUV which comes at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra adds Range Rover Velar SUV to his car collection
    24 Jul 2023
    For 2023, the Velar gets a few cosmetic upgrades.
    Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries to begin from September 2023
    18 Jul 2023
    Upon launch, Range Rover Velar EV will compete with Porsche Macan EV.
    Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025. Details here
    31 May 2023
    Kriti Kharbanda opted for the R-Dynamic S Diesel trim of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/landrover_modimotors.worli)
    Kriti Kharbanda buys Range Rover Velar luxury SUV worth 90 lakh
    6 Apr 2023
    New Range Rover Velar comes with host of updates on design and feature front.
    New Range Rover Velar breaks cover, major changes inside cabin
    2 Feb 2023
    View all
     

    Land Rover Videos

    <p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
    2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
    29 Dec 2012
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    A look at the front profile of 2022 Range Rover SUV.
    Range Rover 2022: First impressions
    26 Aug 2022
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    View all
     

