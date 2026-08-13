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LAND ROVER Range Rover Velar

₹87.9 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price:

Land Rover Range Rover Velar is priced between Rs. 87.9 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

The Land Rover Range Rover Velar is available in 2 variants - HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol, HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel.

What are the Land Rover Range Rover Velar colour options?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in four colour options: Varesine Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Zadar Grey.

What is the ground clearance of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar has a ground clearance of 196 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, comes with 1997 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar rivals are Jaguar F-Pace, BMW X3, Jeep Wrangler, BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X5.

What is the mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes with a mileage of 13.1 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

Land Rover Range Rover Velar offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1997 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    13.1-15.2 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    201 - 247 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    673 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    365 - 430 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Range Rover Velar SpecsView specs icon

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Videos

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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Variants

Land Rover Range Rover Velar price starts at ₹ 87.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 87.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Velar comes in 2 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Velar's top variant is HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
2 Variants Available
Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
₹87.9 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹87.9 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Latest Updates

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The Skoda Slavia, Honda City Hybrid, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna offer diverse engine options, features, and pricing, catering to various buyer preferences in the sedan market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India's car sales grew 29% in June 2026, driven by alternative fuel vehicles amid rising fuel prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Exploring used luxury cars offers better value and performance than new SUVs within a ₹50 lakh budget.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
The article compares five SUVs, highlighting their engine options, features, and suitability for buyers transitioning from sedans.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
The Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna offer powerful engines, spacious boot capacities, and competitive pricing.Read Full Story

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Range Rover Velar.
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar image
Rs. 87.9 LakhsOnwards
4.72
247 bhp365 NmAutomaticSUV6196 mm513 litres4797 mm2041 mm1683 mm5.8 metres
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace imageRs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metresRange Rover VelarVSF-Pace
BMW X3BMW X3 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.590
255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV6--4755 mm1920 mm1660 mm-Range Rover VelarVSX3
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-Range Rover VelarVSWrangler
BMW X4BMW X4 imageRs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
51
355 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV6--4754 mm1927 mm1620 mm6.05 metresRange Rover VelarVSX4
Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC imageRs. 77 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV9-620 L4716 mm1890 mm1640 mm-Range Rover VelarVSGLC

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Pros & Cons

Pros

Solid stylingSpacious cabinPlanted drive

Cons

No physical buttons for controlling cabin featuresNot quite excitable at high speeds

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Images

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image 1
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image 2
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image 3
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image 4
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image 5
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Image 6

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Colours

Land Rover Range Rover Velar is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Varesine Blue
Santorini Black
Fuji White
Zadar Grey
Varesine blue

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Alternatives

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
Range Rover VelarvsF-Pace
BMW X3

BMW X3

72.5 - 75 Lakhs
Range Rover VelarvsX3
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
Range Rover VelarvsWrangler
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Range Rover VelarvsX4
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

77 Lakhs Onwards
Range Rover VelarvsGLC
BMW X5

BMW X5

95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr
Range Rover VelarvsX5

Land Rover Range Rover Velar User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
5Features
4.5Safety
5Design
4Value For Money
5Comfort
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Range Rover for its powerful performance and stunning design, noting it as unbeatable within its price range. However, some express concerns about cost and maintenance.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful engine
  • check circle iconSporty performance
  • check circle iconStunning design
  • check circle iconComfortable features
  • check circle iconUnmatched value

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price
  • warning iconMaintenance costs
  • warning iconFuel consumption
  • warning iconLimited cargo space
  • warning iconSize might be cumbersome
Beauty and Power
The design and look of the body are absolutely awesome. What I love most about this car is its appearance, complemented by good features and comfort.
By: Harshvardhan Singh Shekhawat (Jan 6, 2025)
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Off-Roader with High-Powered Luxury
It is a dream for me to own a Range Rover or Land Rover. The sportiness, combined with its powerful engine, makes it a beast. No competition exists in this price range.
By: Ayu (Dec 24, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Related News

The Range Rover Velar Autobiography commands a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh premium over the Dynamic SE trim and packs even more premium materials and equipment
Range Rover Velar Autobiography launched in India, prices start at 84.90 lakh
17 Jul 2025
The Range Rover Velar facelift is now more accessible by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.40 lakh and retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range Rover Velar luxury SUV gets a massive 6.40 lakh price cut in India
22 Feb 2024
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar facelift arrives in India priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range Rover Velar facelift launched at 94.30 lakh, deliveries to begin soon
13 Sept 2023
For 2023, the Velar gets a few cosmetic upgrades.
Range Rover Velar bookings open, deliveries to begin from September 2023
18 Jul 2023
Upon launch, Range Rover Velar EV will compete with Porsche Macan EV.
Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025. Details here
31 May 2023
View all
 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Related News

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Specifications and Features

Max Power201-247 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque365-430 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage13.1 kmpl
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
Max Speed210-217 Kmph
SunroofYes
View all Range Rover Velar specs and features

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Mileage

Land Rover Range Rover Velar in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Land Rover Range Rover Velar's petrol variant is 13.1 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol comes with a 82 litres fuel t...

ank.

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Select Variant:
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
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Petrol
Automatic
13.1 kmpl

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