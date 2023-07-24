Range Rover Velar is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.09 Crore. Range Rover Velar is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.09 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel is 82 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine Max Torque: 430 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 82 litres BootSpace: 673 litres Mileage of HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel is 15.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less