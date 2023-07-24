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Range Rover VelarPriceMileageSpecifications
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Front Left Side
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Front View
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Left Side View
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Grille
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Headlight
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Wheel
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.03 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Mileage15.2 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover Velar specs and features

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Prices

The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel, equipped with a 4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.03 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover Velar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Colours

The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel is available in 4 colour options: Varesine Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Zadar Grey.

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 430 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover Velar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jaguar F-Pace priced between ₹72.9 Lakhs - 72.9 Lakhs or the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs.

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Specs & Features

The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Price

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel

₹1.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,90,000
RTO
11,89,250
Insurance
2,81,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,61,012
EMI@2,20,549/mo
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Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Driving Range
1246 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Integral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20

Capacity

Bootspace
673 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
82 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4797 mm
Ground Clearance
196 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm
Height
1683 mm
Width
2041 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Rear Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch
Voice Command
No
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel EMI
EMI1,98,494 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
92,34,910
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
92,34,910
Interest Amount
26,74,744
Payable Amount
1,19,09,654

Land Rover Range Rover Velar other Variants

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol

₹1 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,90,000
RTO
9,53,500
Insurance
2,81,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,25,262
EMI@2,15,482/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Land Rover Range Rover Velar Alternatives

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

72.9 Lakhs Onwards
Range Rover VelarvsF-Pace
BMW X3

BMW X3

72.5 - 75 Lakhs
Range Rover VelarvsX3
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
Range Rover VelarvsWrangler
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Range Rover VelarvsX4
Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

77 Lakhs Onwards
Range Rover VelarvsGLC
BMW X5

BMW X5

95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr
+1
Range Rover VelarvsX5

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