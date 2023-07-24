Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|15.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
Range Rover Velar is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.09 Crore.
Range Rover Velar is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.09 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel is 82 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price