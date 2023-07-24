Saved Articles

HT Auto

Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel

1.09 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Velar Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage15.2 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover Velar specs and features

Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Latest Updates

Range Rover Velar is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.09 Crore.

  • Engine Type: 4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine
  • Max Torque: 430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 82 litres
  • BootSpace: 673 litres
    • Mileage of HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel is 15.2 kmpl....Read More

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Price

    HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
    ₹1.09 Crore*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    93,00,000
    RTO
    12,16,500
    Insurance
    3,90,083
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,09,07,083
    EMI@2,34,436/mo
    Close

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    15.2 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.3 seconds
    Driving Range
    1246 Km
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    210 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 55 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
    Rear Suspension
    Integral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 55 R20
    Bootspace
    673 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    82 litres
    Length
    4797 mm
    Ground Clearance
    196 mm
    Wheelbase
    2874 mm
    Height
    1683 mm
    Width
    2041 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Rear Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    11.4 inch
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel EMI
    EMI2,10,992 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    98,16,374
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    98,16,374
    Interest Amount
    28,43,156
    Payable Amount
    1,26,59,530

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar other Variants

    HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    93,00,000
    RTO
    9,84,000
    Insurance
    3,90,083
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,06,74,583
    EMI@2,29,438/mo
    Close

