|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|15.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel, equipped with a 4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.03 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover Velar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel is available in 4 colour options: Varesine Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Zadar Grey.
The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 430 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover Velar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jaguar F-Pace priced between ₹72.9 Lakhs - 72.9 Lakhs or the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs.
The Range Rover Velar HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.