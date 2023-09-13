Range Rover Velar facelift launched at 94.30 lakh, deliveries to begin soon

Back in July, Land Rover announced and opened bookings for the Range Rover Velar facelift in the Indian market. Now, the brand has launched the luxury SUV at ₹94.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin soon. It will compete against the likes of Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7 and BMW X5. Range Rover Velar will be offered only in one fully loaded variant and two engine options.

Propelling the Velar is a petrol and a diesel engine. Both are 2.0-litre units. The petrol engine belts out 296 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine churns out 201 bhp of and 420 Nm. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Terrain Response 2 system. Land Rover claims that the petrol-powered Velar can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds whereas the diesel takes 8.3 seconds.

The exterior of the Range Rover Velar has been updated slightly. It now uses a new set of pixel LED headlamps with tweaked LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). At the rear, there are wraparound LED tail lamps. Land Rover also redesigned the bumpers and the front grille. On the side, there are new alloy wheels and flared wheel arches. The manufacturer has also added two new colour schemes - Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

The interior now gets two new leather colourways – Caraway and Deep Garnet. The colours are highlighted by the new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents.

Also Read : Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025

In terms of features, the Range Rover Velar comes with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment system which runs on Land Rover's Pivi Pro system. It supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also an air purifier, noise cancellation and a wireless charger on offer.

First Published Date: