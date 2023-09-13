HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Range Rover Velar Facelift Launched At 94.30 Lakh, Deliveries To Begin Soon

Range Rover Velar facelift launched at 94.30 lakh, deliveries to begin soon

Back in July, Land Rover announced and opened bookings for the Range Rover Velar facelift in the Indian market. Now, the brand has launched the luxury SUV at 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin soon. It will compete against the likes of Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, Audi Q7 and BMW X5. Range Rover Velar will be offered only in one fully loaded variant and two engine options.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2023, 22:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar facelift arrives in India priced at ₹94.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar facelift arrives in India priced at ₹94.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Propelling the Velar is a petrol and a diesel engine. Both are 2.0-litre units. The petrol engine belts out 296 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine churns out 201 bhp of and 420 Nm. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Terrain Response 2 system. Land Rover claims that the petrol-powered Velar can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds whereas the diesel takes 8.3 seconds.

The exterior of the Range Rover Velar has been updated slightly. It now uses a new set of pixel LED headlamps with tweaked LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). At the rear, there are wraparound LED tail lamps. Land Rover also redesigned the bumpers and the front grille. On the side, there are new alloy wheels and flared wheel arches. The manufacturer has also added two new colour schemes - Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The interior now gets two new leather colourways – Caraway and Deep Garnet. The colours are highlighted by the new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents.

Also Read : Land Rover's Range Rover Velar to transform into a redesigned EV by 2025

In terms of features, the Range Rover Velar comes with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment system which runs on Land Rover's Pivi Pro system. It supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also an air purifier, noise cancellation and a wireless charger on offer.

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2023, 22:47 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
4% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.