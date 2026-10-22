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BMW X8

₹1 - 1.2 Cr*
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The brand has not released any official communication regarding the model's launch.
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BMW X8 Expected Launch Date

The BMW X8 is rumoured to be the company's halo four-door coupe SUV. It is expected to be launched in the latter half of 2026. Given that BMW already delivers a feature-rich ultra-luxury SUV with the X7, the X8 is expected to be more sporty, attractive, and driver-focused. The X8 could be the ideal basis for a high-performance 'M' model. Except for the roofline, the X8 is believed to take most of its styling elements from the X7.

BMW X8 Price:

The BMW X8 is expected to be priced around 1-1.2 crore in India.

BMW X8 Features:

The X8 is projected to keep three rows of seats, either in a seven-seat configuration or with six captain's chairs for further comfort. Other design features that distinguish this automobile from the X7 include a sharper snout and larger shoulder line, as well as a reduction in the glasshouse. The big grille, thin headlights, and taillights might be retained. The sculpted rear haunches and a flowing roofline along with a raised boot lid could bring additional muscle to the design. The X8 is expected to have near-straight edges that make up the arches surrounding the 23-inch wheels. It can also feature a new BMW grille shape, which may be large with two LED rings. The interior of the new BMW X8 is expected to have a curved infotainment touchscreen with M-exclusive graphics, as well as a carbon-fibre dashboard with copper strands woven throughout.

BMW X8 Performance:

The X8 M could be powered by the same six-cylinder 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine found in the recently introduced M8 Coupe, with power and torque increased from the current 591bhp/750Nm.

BMW X8 Capacity:

The top-of-the-line X8 will come with four or five seats on the inside. With airline-style reclining rear seating, the four-seat variant is likely to be the most opulent. X8 has a fuel tank capacity of 68 litres and boasts a boot space of 440 litres.

BMW X8 Rivals:

Mercedes-Benz EQC, Volvo XC90, Jaguar I-Pace and Lexus RX are the top rivals of the BMW X8 in this price range.

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BMW X8 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    4400 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    11.18 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
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BMW X8 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage11.18 kmpl
Engine4400 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

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