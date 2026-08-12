Porsche Macan Price:

Porsche Macan is priced between Rs. 96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Porsche Macan?

The Porsche Macan is available in 3 variants - Base, S, GTS.

What are the Porsche Macan colour options?

Porsche Macan comes in nine colour options: White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Copper Ruby Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Porsche Macan?

Porsche Macan comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1984-2894 cc, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Porsche Macan?

Porsche Macan rivals are Maserati Grecale, Land Rover Defender, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, BMW M4 Competition.

What is the mileage of Porsche Macan?

Porsche Macan comes with a mileage of 6 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Porsche Macan?

Porsche Macan offers a 5 Seater configuration.