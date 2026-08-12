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PORSCHE Macan

₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Porsche Macan Price:

Porsche Macan is priced between Rs. 96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Porsche Macan?

The Porsche Macan is available in 3 variants - Base, S, GTS.

What are the Porsche Macan colour options?

Porsche Macan comes in nine colour options: White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Copper Ruby Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Porsche Macan?

Porsche Macan comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1984-2894 cc, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Porsche Macan?

Porsche Macan rivals are Maserati Grecale, Land Rover Defender, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, BMW M4 Competition.

What is the mileage of Porsche Macan?

Porsche Macan comes with a mileage of 6 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Porsche Macan?

Porsche Macan offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Porsche Macan Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1984 - 2894 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    241 - 434 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    458 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    370 - 550 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1960 kg
View All Macan SpecsView specs icon

Porsche Macan Videos

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Porsche Macan Variants

Porsche Macan price starts at ₹ 96.05 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.53 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Macan comes in 3 variants. Porsche Macan's top variant is GTS.
3 Variants Available
Macan Base
₹96.05 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Macan S
₹1.44 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Macan GTS
₹1.53 Cr*
2894 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Porsche Macan Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
The Camry Hybrid, City e:HEV, Innova Hycross, and Lexus NX 350h offer efficient, reliable hybrid options in various price ranges for Indian buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jul 2026
The article compares entry-level hatchbacks in India, highlighting their engines, features, and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
India plans to mandate isobutanol blending with diesel to enhance energy security, impacting SUV owners and the automotive sector.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
Luxury sedans like Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 3 Series, and Volvo S90 offer unmatched comfort, performance, and safety in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
Porsche sells its 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac to focus on core business amid declining profits and rising costs.Read Full Story

Porsche Macan Visual Comparison

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Porsche Macan comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan image
Rs. 96.05 LakhsOnwards-434 bhp550 NmAutomaticSUV8--458 litres4726 mm1927 mm1596 mm5.9 metres
Maserati GrecaleMaserati Grecale imageRs. 1.31 CrOnwards-523 bhp620 NmAutomaticSUV6---4859 mm1979 mm1659 mm6.2 metresMacanVSGrecale
Land Rover DefenderLand Rover Defender imageRs. 1.07 CrOnwards
4.7119
626 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV6---4813 mm2064 mm1995 mm-MacanVSDefender
Porsche CayennePorsche Cayenne imageRs. 1.39 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticSUV9---4930 mm1983 mm1698 mm-MacanVSCayenne
Audi Q8Audi Q8 imageRs. 1.17 CrOnwards-335 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV---1755 litres4995 mm1995 mm1705 mm-MacanVSQ8
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe imageRs. 1.45 CrOnwards-429 bhp560 NmAutomaticCoupe9---4453 mm1850 mm1414 mm6.1 metresMacanVSAMG GLE Coupe
BMW iXBMW iX imageRs. 1.21 CrOnwards
51
---SUV8
4/5
906 mm-4953 mm1967 mm1695 mm-MacanVSiX

Porsche Macan Images

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Porsche Macan Image 6

Porsche Macan Colours

Porsche Macan is available in the 9 Colours in India.

White
Black
Carrara White Metallic
Jet Black Metallic
Volcano Grey Metallic
Dolomite Silver Metallic
Papaya Metallic
Gentian Blue Metallic
Copper Ruby Metallic
White

Porsche Macan Alternatives

Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
MacanvsGrecale
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.07 - 2.62 Cr
MacanvsDefender
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
MacanvsCayenne
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
MacanvsQ8
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
MacanvsAMG GLE Coupe
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
MacanvsM4 Competition

Porsche Macan Related News

Porsche India’s new buy-back programme offers eligible owners a pre-agreed future value after three years.
Porsche Cayenne, Taycan and Macan EV now get assured buy-back in India
4 Aug 2026
The Porsche Macan GTS Electric has been launched in the global markets with sportier driving dynamics and an aggressive look to match
Porsche Macan GTS Electric launched overseas with sportier dynamics and 586 km range
22 Oct 2025
The 2026 Porsche Macan Electric allows occupants to play video games in the cabin through the infotainment or the optional passenger display
Game on the go: 2026 Porsche Macan Electric updates add in-car video games and more
30 Aug 2025
The one millionth Porsche Macan is the Macan 4, sold in a Frozen Blue Metallic colourway.
Porsche made its one millionth Macan: What makes it the brand’s best-selling car?
17 Jul 2025
The Porsche Macan S was offered with a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 engine tuned for 375 bhp and was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 crore (ex-showroom)
Auto recap, April 18: Tesla Model Y spotted, Porsche Macan S and GTS discontinued and more
19 Apr 2025
View all
 Porsche Macan Related News

Porsche Macan Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power241-434 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque370-550 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage6 kmpl
Engine1984-2894 cc
Max Speed232-272 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all Macan specs and features

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