Porsche Macan Key Specs
- Engine1984 - 2894 cc
- Mileage6 kmpl
- Power241 - 434 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space458 litres
- Max Torque370 - 550 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1960 kg
Porsche Macan is priced between Rs. 96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Porsche Macan is available in 3 variants - Base, S, GTS.
Porsche Macan comes in nine colour options: White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Copper Ruby Metallic.
Porsche Macan comes in petrol engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1984-2894 cc, and features a SUV body type.
Porsche Macan rivals are Maserati Grecale, Land Rover Defender, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, BMW M4 Competition.
Porsche Macan comes with a mileage of 6 kmpl (Company claimed).
Porsche Macan offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Porsche Macan
|Rs. 96.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|434 bhp
|550 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|458 litres
|4726 mm
|1927 mm
|1596 mm
|5.9 metres
|Maserati Grecale
|Rs. 1.31 CrOnwards
|-
|523 bhp
|620 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4859 mm
|1979 mm
|1659 mm
|6.2 metres
|MacanVSGrecale
|Land Rover Defender
|Rs. 1.07 CrOnwards
|626 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4813 mm
|2064 mm
|1995 mm
|-
|MacanVSDefender
|Porsche Cayenne
|Rs. 1.39 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|-
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1698 mm
|-
|MacanVSCayenne
|Audi Q8
|Rs. 1.17 CrOnwards
|-
|335 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|1755 litres
|4995 mm
|1995 mm
|1705 mm
|-
|MacanVSQ8
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
|Rs. 1.45 CrOnwards
|-
|429 bhp
|560 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|9
|-
|-
|-
|4453 mm
|1850 mm
|1414 mm
|6.1 metres
|MacanVSAMG GLE Coupe
|BMW iX
|Rs. 1.21 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|8
|906 mm
|-
|4953 mm
|1967 mm
|1695 mm
|-
|MacanVSiX
Porsche Macan is available in the 9 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|241-434 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|370-550 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|6 kmpl
|Engine
|1984-2894 cc
|Max Speed
|232-272 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
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