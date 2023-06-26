What is the on-road price of Porsche Macan in Bangalore? The Porsche Macan Base is priced on the road at Rs 1,03,34,136 in Bangalore.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Macan in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Porsche Macan Base in Bangalore is Rs 16,62,535.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Macan in Bangalore? The Porsche Macan Base's insurance charges in Bangalore are Rs 3,50,101.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Macan in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Macan base variant in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 83,21,000, RTO - Rs. 16,62,535, Insurance - Rs. 3,50,101, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Macan in Bangalore is Rs. 1,03,34,136.

What is the on-road price of Porsche Macan Top Model? The top model of the Porsche Macan is the Porsche S, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,68,80,119 in Bangalore.