Porsche made its one millionth Macan: What makes it the brand’s best-selling car?

Porsche has announced that it rolled out its one millionth Macan from the production line last week. The German carmaker achieved this milestone 12 years after the compact SUV first hit the production line in late 2013. In contrast, the Porsche 911 took nearly 54 years of continuous production, beginning in 1964, to reach the same milestone.

The Porsche Macan has been manufactured in the Leipzig plant in Germany since its inception and has quickly become the brand’s best-selling car, despite infrequent tussles with the Cayenne SUV. The Macan is now the fastest Porsche to have hit the one million mark, with the Cayenne having taken 18 years to do the same.

Porsche is, however, a small player in terms of total volume, and in 75 years, this is only the third model to have reached the seven-digit milestone. Manufacturers such as Toyota and Volkswagen sold close to 10 million cars globally last year.

Porsche Macan: What makes it special?

The Porsche Macan is sold in both petrol and EV variants, with the former to be discontinued in the coming years.

The Porsche Macan SUV is sold in both ICE-powered and electric versions, although the carmaker will soon discontinue the former in favour of the latter. In India, the Macan ICE is listed at ₹96.05 lakh, while the Macan EV starts from ₹1.21 crore (both ex-showroom).

The Macan ICE derives its power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that gets mated to a 7-speed PDK transmission, sending power to all four wheels. With this, the compact SUV makes 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, topping out at 232 kmph. It makes the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.4 seconds, which drops to 6.2 seconds with the Sport Chrono package.

Porsche sells the Macan EV in three variants: standard, 4S, and Turbo. All variants are equipped with the same 100 kWh battery pack, which delivers a maximum WLTP range of between 536-641 km, depending on the variant. The base model makes up to 355 bhp and 563 Nm of torque, sending the power to the rear wheels. The Macan 4S make 510 bhp of max power and 820 Nm of torque, and the range-topping Turbo variant delivers 630 bhp and a whopping 1,130 Nm of peak torque. Both the 4S and the Turbo are sold as all-wheel drive models.

