Porsche Cayenne Electric Overview

The Porsche Cayenne Electric has been introduced in India as Stuttgart’s latest addition to its expanding EV portfolio. Positioned above the Taycan in terms of output, it becomes the most powerful production Porsche yet, marking a significant milestone for the brand even as it recalibrates long-term electrification goals. The electric Cayenne brings a full-scale performance EV experience to the luxury SUV category, combining Porsche’s dual-motor electric architecture with advanced chassis control systems, high-voltage battery technology and long-range capability. The top-spec Turbo variant, in particular, demonstrates the breadth of performance possible in an electrified luxury SUV, while the standard model balances power, efficiency and day-to-day usability.

Porsche Cayenne Electric Price

The Porsche Cayenne Electric is priced from ₹1.75 crore ex-showroom for the standard model. The range is headlined by the Cayenne Turbo Electric, which is positioned at ₹2.26 crore ex-showroom. These prices place the SUV at the upper end of India’s luxury EV spectrum, targeting buyers seeking both high performance and a fully electric driving experience within a large SUV format.

Porsche Cayenne Electric Launch Date

Porsche launched the Cayenne Electric in India in December 2025, with bookings commencing immediately. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026, coinciding with the model’s availability in other global markets.

Porsche Cayenne Electric Variants & Colours

The electric Cayenne is offered in two variants: the standard Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Turbo Electric. Both versions feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup and share the same battery architecture. Exterior paint options follow Porsche’s regular customisation catalogue, with individual, metallic and special colours available depending on customer configuration through the brand’s online and dealership channels. The cabin can be extensively personalised with a range of leather, Race-Tex and contrast stitching packages, consistent with Porsche’s broader interior design programme.

Porsche Cayenne Electric Range & Battery

The Cayenne Electric uses an 800 V electrical architecture paired with a 113 kWh high-voltage battery pack. The standard variant delivers a WLTP-certified range of up to 642 km on a single charge, while the Turbo variant offers up to 623 km. The battery supports charging speeds of up to 400 kW, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in under sixteen minutes and allowing the SUV to recover approximately 325 km of range in the standard model and about 315 km in the Turbo. A notable advancement is the inclusion of wireless inductive charging, where owners can replenish the battery via an 11 kW floor plate by simply parking over the charging surface. Porsche claims the system can accommodate up to four inches of misalignment between the vehicle and the floor plate.

Porsche Cayenne Electric Specs & Features

The Cayenne Electric introduces Porsche’s latest dual-motor drivetrain technology. In the standard variant, the motors produce 402 bhp, which increases to 435 bhp and 835 Nm when Launch Control is activated. This enables a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h. The Cayenne Turbo Electric elevates these numbers substantially, generating 845 bhp in regular driving, with an additional 173 bhp available through the Push-to-Pass function. With Launch Control, overall output peaks at 1,139 bhp and 1,500 Nm, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and reach 260 km/h, with the 0 to 200 km/h sprint taking 7.4 seconds.

Braking performance is supported by regenerative capability of up to 600 kW, enabling the motors to handle up to 97 per cent of deceleration events. The Turbo variant can also be equipped with optional Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes. Porsche Active Suspension Management is standard across the range, and the Turbo is equipped with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus. Features such as rear-axle steering and the Active Ride system can be optioned on both variants. Active Ride helps stabilise the SUV by countering lift and dive under acceleration and braking, and reducing body roll during cornering.

Inside, the cabin continues the Cayenne’s premium layout with Porsche’s latest infotainment and connectivity interface. The digital cluster, centre display and passenger screen options carry over from the wider Cayenne lineup, supported by high-quality materials and extended personalisation levels typical of the brand. The interior layout and design are shared with the ICE and hybrid versions of the new Cayenne generation but adapted for EV-specific controls and menus.

Porsche Cayenne Electric Safety

The Cayenne Electric incorporates Porsche’s comprehensive safety suite including multiple airbags, stability control, advanced braking assistance and a range of driver aids. The structure is engineered for enhanced crash protection, and the dual-motor layout offers additional traction safety. Driver assistance systems also include adaptive cruise functions, parking aids and electronically controlled chassis systems to optimise stability at high speeds and during performance driving scenarios.

Porsche Cayenne Electric Offers & Deals

Porsche offers a standard warranty along with service and extended warranty plans tailored for high-voltage EV components. Charging support through Porsche’s dealer network and partnerships with fast-charging providers is expected to expand before customer deliveries begin in the second half of 2026. Financing options are available through Porsche Financial Services, with custom EMI structures for both variants.

Porsche Cayenne Electric Rivals

The Porsche Cayenne Electric competes in India’s top-tier luxury EV segment against models such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron. However, with performance levels exceeding a thousand horsepower in the Turbo variant, the Cayenne Electric targets buyers considering performance-oriented EVs like the Tesla Model X Plaid in international markets.