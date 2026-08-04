Porsche Cayenne, Taycan and Macan EV now get assured buy-back in India

Porsche India has added a new ownership plan aimed at reducing uncertainty for customers buying select Porsche models. The Assured Buy-Back Program gives eligible private buyers a pre-determined future value at the time of purchase, with a guaranteed buy-back value of up to 70 per cent after 36 months. The company says the move is designed to offer more confidence during ownership and make it easier to plan the next purchase.

Programme details

The scheme is being offered in association with a preferred company and is positioned as a way to protect owners from swings in resale values. Under the Assured Buy-Back Value Product, the difference between the agreed assured value and the actual resale value at the time of sale is covered, subject to the programme’s terms and conditions.

The coverage period runs for three years from the vehicle sale invoice date. At the end of this period, customers receive the pre-agreed future value, which can help them decide whether to sell or switch to another vehicle with greater clarity. Porsche India says this structure is meant to add flexibility while keeping ownership planning straightforward.

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Models covered

The programme is available only to private vehicle owners and applies to eligible Porsche models, including the Cayenne, Macan Electric and Taycan. These are among the brand’s key offerings in India, and the new plan is intended to support customers who want a clearer view of what their vehicle could be worth after a fixed ownership period.

Commenting on the launch, Ashutosh Dixit, Head of Porsche India, said, “The introduction of the Assured Buy-Back Program provides our customers with greater peace of mind while offering the flexibility to continue their journey with the Porsche brand."

He added, “As we continue to enhance the ownership experience, this initiative reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that support our customers during their ownership journey."

The company is using the programme to strengthen its premium ownership pitch, while also giving buyers a more predictable route for the end of the first ownership cycle.

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