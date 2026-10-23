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Kia India surpasses 150 Green Workshops, accelerates sustainable aftersales network drive

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2026, 09:27 am
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Kia India surpassed milestone of setting up 100 Green Workshops in 2025 and has now surpassed the target of 150 such facilities.

Kia
Kia India surpassed the milestone of setting up 100 Green Workshops in 2025 and has now surpassed the target of 150 such facilities.
Kia
Kia India surpassed the milestone of setting up 100 Green Workshops in 2025 and has now surpassed the target of 150 such facilities.
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Kia has announced that it has surpassed the milestone of establishing 150 Green Workshops across its dealer network in India. The leading mass-premium car manufacturer said that at 151 workshops, solar energy systems have been installed, with a cumulative capacity of 11.8 MW. The automaker crossed the milestone of setting up 100 Green Workshops in 2025 and has now surpassed the target of 150 such facilities.

Kia India, in an official release, said that this sustained expansion reflects the auto company’s structured approach to integrating renewable energy and environmentally responsible practices into its rapidly growing aftersales network.

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Besides using sustainable solar energy for its operations, the Kia Green Workshops focus on water conservation as a core component of its framework. The vehicles at these workshops are either steam washed or dry washed. With dry washing, the workshops avoid water use, while steam washing typically requires 4–5 litres per vehicle, compared with an estimated 100–120 litres for conventional water-based washing. However, the actual water consumption varies depending on the washing method and operating conditions. The Green Workshops also claim to have incorporated responsible management of used engine oil generated during servicing. During 2026, approximately 2,269 barrels of used engine oil were handled, the OEM claimed.

The Kia Green Workshops further incorporate measures such as rapid wash facilities, natural lighting, effluent treatment plants, waterless urinals, motion-sensor-controlled lights and doors, and colour-coded waste segregation bins to support resource management and waste handling. Water-based paints are also used in bodyshop repair operations, where applicable, with environmental performance dependent on the products used and their application.

Commenting on this new milestone, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said that sustainability is an enterprise-wide commitment for the company that extends across its products, operations and the complete customer ownership journey. "From our first Green Workshop to crossing the 100-workshop milestone and now surpassing 150 facilities, each stage reflects the collective efforts of Kia India and our dealer partners to build a more responsible and future-ready mobility ecosystem. With 151 workshops supported by more than 11.8 MW of solar capacity, we are strengthening the environmental efficiency of our aftersales operations while continuing to deliver the quality, convenience and care our customers expect from Kia," he added.

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First Published Date: 23 Oct 2026, 09:27 am IST
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