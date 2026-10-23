Ferrari turns 10 Indian cities into paint and leather. Here's how

Ferrari officially opened Universo Ferrari in New Delhi on Saturday. This is the fifth edition of the Italian sports car manufacturer's brand exhibition after Italy, Australia, South Korea and Thailand. The Universo Ferrari shows 10 tailor-made cars themed on Indian cities. Five of these models are 12Cilindri, and five are Purosangue, one for each of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Varanasi and Goa.

The Universo Ferrari shows 10 tailor-made cars themed on Indian cities. Five of these models are 12Cilindri, and five are Purosangue, one for each of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Varanasi and Goa.

The road-car segment of Universo Ferrari India includes the 849 Testarossa Spider, 12Cilindri Spider, Amalfi Spider and F80. Also, there is a dedicated display on the Ferrari Luce, the first all-electric model from the brand. The racing segment is represented by the Scuderia Ferrari SF-26 Formula 1 car, the 499P that has won Le Mans three times, the 296 GT3 and the 296 Challenge. A Tailor Made 12Cilindri Manuale shows how far personalisation goes; the Ferrari Classiche segment holds an F50 and a 365 GTB4, and the Daytona SP3 stands next to its 840 hp V12.

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The Universo Ferrari exhibition claims to bring an immersive experience to the country for the first time. The exhibition will be open to the public until November 1. The automaker, in its official release, has said that Universo Ferrari India celebrates every dimension of Ferrari and offers an exceptional opportunity to discover the heritage, innovation, performance, craftsmanship and community that define the Prancing Horse. The company further said that Universo Ferrari marks a further reinforcement of Ferrari’s enduring relationship with India, a fast-growing market that is home to a passionate community of sports car connoisseurs.

Meanwhile, the sports car manufacturer is planning two new dealerships in South and Western India. One of them will be set up in Chennai before the end of 2026. Interestingly, Ferrari recorded 45 vehicle registrations in India in 2025, according to Vahan data, marking an increase from 35 units in 2024, signifying nearly 29% year-over-year (YoY) sales growth.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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