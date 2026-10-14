4 premium hatchbacks I would buy under ₹7 lakh

Hatchbacks have been the backbone of the Indian automotive industry for decades now. However, customer preferences have changed, with features, design and safety being important aspects in the final decision-making. Here are 4 premium hatchbacks to buy in India under ₹7 lakh

1 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Baleno EMI starting at just ₹7,900/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is powered by a Z12E three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno also gets a factory-fitted CNG kit, because of which there is a drop in power in the variants equipped with one. The CNG-equipped Baleno is powered by the same Z12E engine, producing 68.79 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.09 lakh.

2 Tata Altroz Tata Altroz EMI starting at just ₹8,300/ month Check Eligibility Indian automaker Tata Motors also features two hatchbacks in its portfolio, namely the Tiago and the Altroz. The Altroz is its premium offering, which is also available under ₹10 lakh, with its appeal and features often being its biggest USP. Additionally, the Tata Altroz is the only hatchback on the list still available with a diesel engine. The Tata Altroz is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, an AMT transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Tata Altroz has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.99 lakh.

3 Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 EMI starting at just ₹7,900/ month Check Eligibility The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback offered by the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai i20 is the only premium hatchback left which is still powered by a four-cylinder engine. Under the hood, it boasts a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The starting ex-showroom price of the Hyundai i20 is set at ₹5.99 lakh.

4 Toyota Glanza Toyota Glanza EMI starting at just ₹9,200/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Glanza is the only hatchback offering from Toyota, after the Etios Liva was discontinued. After being updated, the Toyota Glanza is powered by the same engine which powers the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Z12E three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. The Toyota Glanza also gets a factory-fitted CNG kit, because of which there is a drop in power in the variants equipped with one. The CNG-equipped Baleno is powered by the same Z12E engine, producing 68.79 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the Toyota Glanza has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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