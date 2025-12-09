Hyundai Creta S(O): The sensible, most value-for-money pick
- Hyundai Creta’s S(O) variant stands out as the most value-for-money choice, offering strong safety, premium features and balanced pricing across powertrains.
Hyundai’s latest update to the Creta range was introduced in March this year, completely reshaping the variant hierarchy. The carmaker introduced new EX(O) and SX Premium variants to the lineup, including newer feature combinations. As a result, the 2025 Hyundai Creta lineup saw a wider price spread across segments.
However, while the higher trims like SX Premium continue to attract buyers seeking a more premium package, the mid-spec S(O) variant gets most of the luxuries that a modern buyer requires, becoming the most balanced and cost-effective choice in the line-up. Here's why we think that the Hyundai Creta S(O) is one of the most Value-For-Money options in the entire lineup:
Also check these Cars
Hyundai Creta S(O): Pricing vs Features Balance
In most cities, the ex-showroom bill for the S(O) variant lands around the ₹14 to ₹17.5 lakh mark, depending on the engine and transmission you choose.
What makes S(O) feel worth the extra rupees is not a single headline gadget but a set of everyday upgrades that add up, such as:
Safety
- Driver & passenger airbags
- Side & curtain airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
- Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Rear disc brakes
- Height-adjustable front seatbelts
- 3-point seatbelts for all seats
- Seatbelt reminder for all seats
- ISOFIX child-seat anchors
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock
- Speed-sensing auto door lock
- Headlamp escort function
- Rear parking sensors
Exterior
- R17 black alloy wheels
- Silver front & rear skid plates
- LED high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL)
- LED headlamps and tail lamps
- Silver integrated roof rails
- Body-coloured outside mirrors
- Shark-fin antenna
- Body-coloured rear spoiler
(Also read: Hyundai, Tata want India to drop fuel emission concessions seen benefiting Suzuki)
Interior
- Two-tone grey fabric interiors
- Height-adjustable front headrests
- Metal-finish inside door handles
- Door scuff plates
- Rear parcel tray
Tech & Convenience
- Dual-zone automatic climate control (DATC)
- Drive mode select (Eco / Normal / Sport)
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- Traction modes (Snow / Mud / Sand)
- Paddle shifters (automatic variants)
- Cruise control
- Smart key + push-button start
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Electric tailgate release
- Rear AC vents
- Front and rear USB chargers
- Rear wiper & washer
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Voice recognition
- Steering-mounted audio & Bluetooth controls
(Also read: 2025 Hyundai Creta launched with new varaints. Here's what they have to offer)
Why most buyers don’t need the top trim
Top trims bring things like ventilated seats, fancier upholstery and premium audio. They’re nice, but for many buyers, the cost jump for those extras isn’t matched by a daily-life benefit. Higher trims also push up insurance and repair bills slightly, and add complexity that some owners would rather avoid.
S(O) keeps the essentials and skips the extra premium frills. For someone who drives in the city, takes the occasional long trip and wants a comfortable, low-hassle ownership experience, that trade-off makes a lot of sense.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week