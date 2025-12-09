Hyundai Creta S(O): The sensible, most value-for-money pick

Hyundai ’s latest update to the Creta range was introduced in March this year, completely reshaping the variant hierarchy. The carmaker introduced new EX(O) and SX Premium variants to the lineup, including newer feature combinations. As a result, the 2025 Hyundai Creta lineup saw a wider price spread across segments.

However, while the higher trims like SX Premium continue to attract buyers seeking a more premium package, the mid-spec S(O) variant gets most of the luxuries that a modern buyer requires, becoming the most balanced and cost-effective choice in the line-up. Here's why we think that the Hyundai Creta S(O) is one of the most Value-For-Money options in the entire lineup:

Hyundai Creta S(O): Pricing vs Features Balance

In most cities, the ex-showroom bill for the S(O) variant lands around the ₹14 to ₹17.5 lakh mark, depending on the engine and transmission you choose.

What makes S(O) feel worth the extra rupees is not a single headline gadget but a set of everyday upgrades that add up, such as:

Safety

Driver & passenger airbags

Side & curtain airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rear disc brakes

Height-adjustable front seatbelts

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child-seat anchors

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Headlamp escort function

Rear parking sensors

Exterior

R17 black alloy wheels

Silver front & rear skid plates

LED high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL)

LED headlamps and tail lamps

Silver integrated roof rails

Body-coloured outside mirrors

Shark-fin antenna

Body-coloured rear spoiler

Interior

Two-tone grey fabric interiors

Height-adjustable front headrests

Metal-finish inside door handles

Door scuff plates

Rear parcel tray

Tech & Convenience

Dual-zone automatic climate control (DATC)

Drive mode select (Eco / Normal / Sport)

Electric parking brake with auto hold

Traction modes (Snow / Mud / Sand)

Paddle shifters (automatic variants)

Cruise control

Smart key + push-button start

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Electric tailgate release

Rear AC vents

Front and rear USB chargers

Rear wiper & washer

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Voice recognition

Steering-mounted audio & Bluetooth controls

Why most buyers don’t need the top trim

Top trims bring things like ventilated seats, fancier upholstery and premium audio. They’re nice, but for many buyers, the cost jump for those extras isn’t matched by a daily-life benefit. Higher trims also push up insurance and repair bills slightly, and add complexity that some owners would rather avoid.

S(O) keeps the essentials and skips the extra premium frills. For someone who drives in the city, takes the occasional long trip and wants a comfortable, low-hassle ownership experience, that trade-off makes a lot of sense.

