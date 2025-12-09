HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta S(o): The Sensible, Most Value For Money Pick

Hyundai Creta S(O): The sensible, most value-for-money pick

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2025, 13:19 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Hyundai Creta’s S(O) variant stands out as the most value-for-money choice, offering strong safety, premium features and balanced pricing across powertrains.

Hyundai Creta King Edition
The most balanced trim in the lineup, offering key safety, tech and comfort features without the top-end price tag is the S(O).
Hyundai Creta King Edition
The most balanced trim in the lineup, offering key safety, tech and comfort features without the top-end price tag is the S(O).
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Creta arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Hyundai’s latest update to the Creta range was introduced in March this year, completely reshaping the variant hierarchy. The carmaker introduced new EX(O) and SX Premium variants to the lineup, including newer feature combinations. As a result, the 2025 Hyundai Creta lineup saw a wider price spread across segments.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

However, while the higher trims like SX Premium continue to attract buyers seeking a more premium package, the mid-spec S(O) variant gets most of the luxuries that a modern buyer requires, becoming the most balanced and cost-effective choice in the line-up. Here's why we think that the Hyundai Creta S(O) is one of the most Value-For-Money options in the entire lineup:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos 2026 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos 2026
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14.59 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Hyundai Creta S(O): Pricing vs Features Balance

In most cities, the ex-showroom bill for the S(O) variant lands around the 14 to 17.5 lakh mark, depending on the engine and transmission you choose.

What makes S(O) feel worth the extra rupees is not a single headline gadget but a set of everyday upgrades that add up, such as:

Safety

  • Driver & passenger airbags
  • Side & curtain airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
  • Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Rear disc brakes
  • Height-adjustable front seatbelts
  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats
  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats
  • ISOFIX child-seat anchors
  • Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
  • Impact-sensing auto door unlock
  • Speed-sensing auto door lock
  • Headlamp escort function
  • Rear parking sensors

Exterior

  • R17 black alloy wheels
  • Silver front & rear skid plates
  • LED high-mounted stop lamp (HMSL)
  • LED headlamps and tail lamps
  • Silver integrated roof rails
  • Body-coloured outside mirrors
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Body-coloured rear spoiler

(Also read: Hyundai, Tata want India to drop fuel emission concessions seen benefiting Suzuki)

Interior

  • Two-tone grey fabric interiors
  • Height-adjustable front headrests
  • Metal-finish inside door handles
  • Door scuff plates
  • Rear parcel tray

Tech & Convenience

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control (DATC)
  • Drive mode select (Eco / Normal / Sport)
  • Electric parking brake with auto hold
  • Traction modes (Snow / Mud / Sand)
  • Paddle shifters (automatic variants)
  • Cruise control
  • Smart key + push-button start
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Electric tailgate release
  • Rear AC vents
  • Front and rear USB chargers
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Voice recognition
  • Steering-mounted audio & Bluetooth controls

(Also read: 2025 Hyundai Creta launched with new varaints. Here's what they have to offer)

Why most buyers don’t need the top trim

Top trims bring things like ventilated seats, fancier upholstery and premium audio. They’re nice, but for many buyers, the cost jump for those extras isn’t matched by a daily-life benefit. Higher trims also push up insurance and repair bills slightly, and add complexity that some owners would rather avoid.

S(O) keeps the essentials and skips the extra premium frills. For someone who drives in the city, takes the occasional long trip and wants a comfortable, low-hassle ownership experience, that trade-off makes a lot of sense.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2025, 13:19 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.